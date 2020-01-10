TAMPA — Fresh off a championship at the 2019 World Cup, the U.S. women’s national team begins its quest for a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The journey started this week at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay, where the team is holding its training camp prior to playing in an Olympic qualifying tournament toward the end of the month in Houston.
The roster will be pared down from 26 to 20 after Wednesday, when the team breaks camp. The training sessions in Tampa are closed to the public and there are no exhibition matches scheduled.
The national team is hoping for a double double. In three previous World Cup championships, the team has failed to win the Olympics the following year. The United States lost in penalty kicks to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Games.
Same team, new coach
The team is about as intact as it can be. The only player on the 2019 World Cup roster not competing is Alex Morgan, who is pregnant. Morgan, 30, played on the 2012 and ’16 Olympic teams. Recognizable players like Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Ali Krieger are still with the team that scored a World Cup-record 26 goals.
The biggest change is head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took over for Jill Ellis in October. Andonovski, 43, spent the past seven years coaching in the National Women’s Soccer League. He knows expectations are high and what might happen if the United States doesn’t take home gold.
“Go ahead and say it; I’m going to lose my job,” Andonovski joked. “When I took this position I was well aware of the pressure. It’s the best team in the world. They are expected to win. I’m aware of that.
“But we don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. We do need to keep evolving. The other countries are getting better. They are scouting us, trying to figure out ways to beat us. We have to get better in order to overcome that.”
Andonovski will have the difficult task of cutting six players before qualifying begins. A sure bet is that the Rapinoe, 34, will not be one of them. She gave the new coach her full endorsement.
“Having Vlatko is a new vibe, an energizing vibe,” said Rapinoe, who was the top scorer in the World Cup with six goals. “Everyone has a clean slate with the new coaching staff.”
How it works
The United States is in Group A for Olympic qualifying along with Haiti, Panama and Costa Rica. All games will be played Jan. 28-Feb. 3 at BBVA Stadium in Houston.
The Americans are a heavy favorite to advance to the Feb. 7 semifinals in Carson, Calif. A win at this round guarantees a spot in the Olympics since the top two teams in the group advance. There is a championship match Feb. 9, also in Carson.
So who is the team to watch in the qualifying rounds?
“Us,” Rapinoe said. “Actually, the region is really difficult. Women’s soccer as a whole is getting so much better. Canada is really strong. Costa Rica has a really strong team. It’s difficult because there are a lot of games squashed into a small space.”
Making history
Why is it so difficult to win an Olympic gold medal the year after winning a World Cup? The United States didn’t make it out of quarterfinals in 2016 after winning the 2015 World Cup. In 2011, the the Americans lost to Japan on penalty kicks in the World Cup final, but rebounded to win the 2012 Olympics.
“There’s a bit of an exhale after (a championship),” Rapinoe said. “It’s just difficult to win the Olympics anyway. There are so many games in such a short time. If you end the year badly, you probably have that extra revenge factor. If you win, you have to refocus quickly. But a lot of it is the increased attention on us and the demand on our time.”
