Feeling walled in, as you practice social distancing to help stem the COVID-19 outbreak? Sarasota County Extension offers online learning opportunities to help you break out, virtually.{/span}
The Extension office is offering an array of free or low-cost webinars on topics from cooking collards to conserving water, blog posts focused on current developments, and a range of instructional and informational videos, in addition to frequent social media posts and a range of web-based content.
“Our team is dedicated to educating and supporting our residents and businesses, and physical distance doesn’t change that,” said Lee Hayes Byron, director of UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. “From pandemic-related safety and economic recovery issues to stress-relieving options, like gardening and wildlife viewing, our programs continue, and we remain available to serve our community, virtually.”
UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, a partnership between the University of Florida and Sarasota County, translates academic research into community initiatives, classes and volunteer opportunities related to 4-H youth development, agriculture, gardening and landscaping, natural resources, nutrition and healthy living, and sustainability.
To support that goal in this time of social distancing, Extension is offering more than 20 webinars over four weeks, with more in development. Some highlights are listed below.
Landscaping classes: HOA landscapes (Thursday) and Florida-Friendly Landscaping (Monday, May 18).
You can register at ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com.
