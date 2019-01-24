By RV Owner News
Ever wonder why you wander? Confused when your coach can’t cruse straight? Want to know how you can bolster your braking and ratchet up your road handling?
The answer is simple: Correct your coach’s tire pressure.
The most important factor in maximizing the life of your tires is maintaining proper inflation pressure. An under-inflated tire will build up excessive heat that may stretch the limits of the rubber; conversely, an over-inflated tire reduces the tire’s footprint on the road, reducing traction, braking capacity and vehicle handling. (Not to mention harsh ride, uneven tire wear, increased vulnerability to damage … you get the picture.)
To determine the correct air pressure for your tires, load your coach as you would normally travel, including water and fuel. Find yourself an RV dealer and weigh each wheel of your coach independently, with driver and any passengers in the vehicle. Using either the appropriate tire care guide, determine the weight on each wheel position for your coach. Then, adjust the pressure in each tire according to the heaviest side of each axle — but only when tires are “cool” (have not been driven for more than one mile). Never reduce the air pressure in your coach’s tires on hot tires.
One last very important point to remember — you can have different tire pressure for your front-axle tires vs. your rear-axle tires, but never for one side vs. the other.
Proper tire pressure gives you a coach with maximized braking capabilities, road handling and perfectly aligned drive. Now get out there and enjoy it!
