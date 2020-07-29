While the once-malnourished and neglected canine named Phoenix continues to recover from neglect and prepare to finally go to its loving home (Phoenix has been adopted), Suncoast Humane Society has acquired another dog with a sad history.
Animal rescues are faced with missteps and occasional mayhem. Last week was both for many dogs and cats rescued from Puerto Rico en route to Miami.
Several animal welfare organizations from across the nation traveled to Miami International Airport ready to help these animals find forever homes.
Island Dog Rescue, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach that saves animals from the Caribbean Islands, announced earlier this month that a special rescue mission was being organized for 300 animals, including cats and dogs.
Suncoast Humane Society rented a climate-controlled truck, gathered donated crates, adjusted staffing patterns and sent a team of three prepared to relocate 50 dogs from Puerto Rico.
After an extended delay, when the animals finally arrived, it was apparent that some rescue organizations weren’t going to receive the number of animals they expected to take in.
Out of all the animals that were flown in, SHS happily returned to Englewood with one frightened dog with a limp. It was originally found leashed to a fence. No one was interested in him.
“Our organization is used to embracing the unwanted; the last of the litter, so to speak,” Suncoast Humane Society CEO Maureen O’Nell said. “There was no way, after making such a brave journey, he was going to get left behind again. As a single passenger in a 26-foot truck, we brought our guy home this morning. He is going to need a lot of care and we will give it to him.”
It is still unknown how complex this dog’s medical needs are. SHS is calling on the community to come together to help give this pure island mutt a name and to help him find a loving, forever family.
Visit Suncoast Humane Society’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SuncoastHumaneSociety to suggest a name. To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society’s lifesaving work and how you can become involved in helping the animals, visit humane.org.
Suncoast is at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL, 34224. To donate or to learn more, visit humane.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.