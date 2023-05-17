What makes hurricanes such frightening natural phenomena?

They are powerful. On the Saffir-Simpson Scale, the measurement and categorization of a storm’s wind speed, a hurricane carries sustained winds of 74 mph or more. Even at that speed, well-constructed frame homes could suffer damage, large tree branches can snap and power lines and poles will likely topple, resulting in area power outages that could last several days. Many hurricanes are much stronger and the destruction can be much greater.


   
