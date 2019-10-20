Understanding your body mass Index

Are you overweight? Should you reduce your present weight? You cannot accurately answer these questions by looking in a mirror or standing on a scale. An assessment of body composition is the most reliable way to determine body weight an assessment of body composition. Although some are more reliable than others, a number of procedures for assessing body composition exist. Some of these procedures are simple and can be carried out in the home. Others are more complex and require well equipped laboratories with trained professionals.
Information on such procedures as hydrostatic weighing, ultrasound, x-ray and computerized tomography may be done by inquiring at hospitals, colleges and universities possessing departments that specialize in areas such as health and fitness, physical education, applied (exercise) physiology, sports medicine or physical therapy. Your local health and fitness centers are other possible sources.
The more common and inexpensive assessment procedures such as skinfold measurement and circumference (girth) measurement are more accessible. A doctor, nurse, fitness instructor or physical educator is usually able to administer these procedures. Many gyms and fitness centers hire people who are trained to carry out these assessment procedures.
A quick and easy way to determine whether or not you need to lose weight is to calculate your Body Mass Index. The will help you determine whether or not you are underweight, overweight or obese. Your BMI is calculated by dividing your weight (in kilograms) by your height (in meters squared).
Calculate your BMI using weight (in pounds) and height (in inches). To do this, make use of the following:
BMI = [weight (pounds) ÷ height (inches) ÷ height (inches)] x 703
Example: If you are 5 feet 11 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds, your BMI would be calculated in the following manner:
160 pounds divided by 71 inches, divided by 71 inches x 703 = 22.31
For more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 263 or visit the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.