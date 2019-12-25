VENICE — Are you looking to get fit this year?
Did you overindulge over the holidays?
The Salvation Army of Venice has your back.
The Salvation Army Venice Community Center will host Cardio Blast classes beginning Monday, Jan. 6 at the center, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice.
A donation of $5 per session is recommended. Proceeds will benefit your wasteline and the Salvation Army’s After School program in Venice.
Instructor Teresa Erger welcomes all ages and fitness levels.
All age and fitness levels are welcome to learn from Erger.
For more information, contact Kyle Rousseau at 941-484-6227, ext. 25120.
