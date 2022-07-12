One member calls it “The Little Fellowship that Could.”
With the advent of the COVID pandemic, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County (UUFCC), located at 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte, initiated a program to assist those needing help feeding their families. As other religious groups do, we pass the basket on Sunday morning to support the work of the fellowship but on the second Sunday of each month, we pass the basket a second time — something we call Second Helping.
Harry Chapin Food Bank, Charlotte HIV/AIDS People Support (CHAPS) and Meals on Wheels (MOW) were chosen to be the recipients of those contributions.
They in turn distribute food to those experiencing difficulty in providing adequate nutrition to their households because of factors like astronomical childcare costs or dependence on woefully inadequate SNAP benefits for their situations. The generosity of UUFCC in this effort has been displayed since April 2020. To date, it has gathered over $43,000 to assist in this undertaking, which will continue until the economy and employment stabilize.
The broad reach of Harry Chapin, as well as the more focused CHAPS and Meals on Wheels, has helped so many. The Social Justice Committee of UUFCC, which coordinates the Second Helping, selected these organizations because we believe our decision to support food pantries and deliveries worked toward relieving the pressure, anxiety, discomfort and often anguish that can accompany bare shelves and inadequate nutrition in many homes.
UUFCC is a liberal religious community that has been in existence for 50-plus years, and is committed to diversity and social justice; where compassion, service and fellowship meet. If you would like to help us in this effort, please send your contribution to UUFCC, 1532 Forrest Nelson Boulevard Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
If you have any questions, please call 941-627-4303.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.