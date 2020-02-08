ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort is bringing a new way to entertain guests to this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.
Not only can guests enjoy a spectacular nightly parade, authentic Cajun-style cuisine and live concerts on select nights, but also, for the first time in the event’s 25-year history, a Mardi Gras-themed tribute store has made its debut in Universal Studios Florida.
Located just outside the French Quarter inside the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, the immersive tribute store serves as an homage to authentic New Orleans tradition. It offers exclusive photo opportunities for guests and specially-designed Universal Orlando Mardi Gras merchandise for purchase.
As guests step into the tribute store they will be transported into a dusty forgotten jazz hall where ghostly trumpets echo throughout the room. A few steps later, guests arrive in the “The Cemetery” room — inspired by New Orleans’ famous Lafayette Cemetery — where they will pass through a Universal Studios archway surrounded by eerie tombs and statues.
After some quiet moments amongst the crypts, guests leave the Big Easy and find themselves in the musty backwater bayou of rural, Southern New Orleans. “The Bayou” room places guests in the heart of the swamp with shacks and sounds of the bayou.
The Mardi Gras tribute store is an immersive destination unto itself that highlights a layer of dark beauty and long held traditions that can only be found at Universal Orlando’s 2020 Mardi Gras celebration. In addition to the highly-themed rooms, guests will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Mardi Gras merchandise at the tribute store — including unique masks, themed apparel with the 25 Years of Party design, Voodoo doll charms, hand painted skulls and skull walking sticks, collectible cups and more. There also is an exclusive Annual Passholder t-shirt available for purchase as part of this year’s event.
The store is now open to guests at Universal Studios Florida during park hours until the end of Mardi Gras on April 2. All of the excitement of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida.
To learn about all of Universal Orlando’s ticket, vacation package and Annual Pass options and for more information on Mardi Gras, visit UniversalOrlando.com.
