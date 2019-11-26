The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16 people over the past week from Bradenton south to North Port during Operation Freelancer VIII, an undercover operation that targeted unlicensed contractors.
One of the defendants, Andrew Wheeler, of Sarasota, is a convicted felon with dozens of prior charges including burglary, forgery, fraud, dealing in stolen property, vehicle theft and more.
Detectives contacted people advertising home repair services that require a license to complete.
As those people arrived at a Sarasota County home, undercover officers described the work while investigators nearby checked a Florida database to determine if they were licensed and registered as a contractor. None of those arrested did.
“Maintenance operations like these should be a good reminder for consumers to always seek licensed contractors to perform work on their homes or businesses,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “Consumers are exposing themselves to financial and physical risk by allowing these people to enter their home, unlicensed, and in some cases, with criminal histories.”
“Not only does this illegal activity pose a threat to consumers,” Knight added. “But it also directly effects legitimate business owners operating within the law.”
The department worked with the Sarasota County Building Department, Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Insurance Fraud and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, for the operation.
“I commend the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work during Operation Freelancer to protect consumers against these bad actors,” DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears said.
In all, the operation resulted in 16 felony charges and 32 misdemeanor charges.
People arrested during the three-day operation and charged with unlicensed contracting and Workers Compensation fraud include:
• Tarek Bader, 59, of 309 Orange Grove Avenue South, Nokomis.
• Eric Barbera, 60, of 2269 Lakewood Drive, Nokomis.
• Peter Blackburn, 60, of 8120 Glenbrooke Place, Sarasota.
• Lawrence Corrente, 64, of 1255 Rosedale Road, Venice.
• Dennis Delfauro, 27, of 3650 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota.
• Moises Gonzalez, 47, of 2911 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Lot 20, Sarasota.
• Claude Goulet, 55, of 5200 State Road 776, Venice.
• Markel Hasankolli, 39, of 6671 Willow Creek Circle, Unit 304, North Port.
• Constantine Mamakos , 57, of 4328 Kingston Loop, Sarasota.
• Fredrick Moscato, 59, of 4507 67th Street West, Unit C, Bradenton.
• Frank Troia Jr., 63, of 5407 17th Street Court East, Bradenton.
• Kevin Warren, 49, of 13090 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.
• Andrew Wheeler, 30, of 800 Signal Pointe Circle, Unit 103, Sarasota.
• James White, 61, of 6112 Hoffman Street, North Port.
• Jason Worley, 44, of 4105 79th Street West, Bradenton.
Since 2012, the sheriff’s office has assigned detectives to investigate claims against people who engage in contracting work without proper licenses, permits or certification.
Consumers can verify licenses with the DBPR online at MyFloridaLicense.com, by calling 850-487-1395, or downloading the free DBPR mobile app through iTunes or the Google Play store.
To check a Sarasota County license, call the Customer Service and Permit Center at 941-861-6678.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.