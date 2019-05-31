CLEARWATER, Fla. — An 11-foot alligator made an unwanted visit into a Clearwater home at around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The Clearwater Police Department said the massive gator smashed a ground-level kitchen window to get inside the home located in the Eagles Landing neighborhood.

After finding the alligator, the homeowner called police.

Officers said a trapper helped them capture the unwanted visitor.

Thankfully, no one was injured; however, the homeowner will need to replace their broken windows, and the alligator knocked over furniture and a wine shelf, and several bottles of wine were broken.

The alligator suffered minor cuts.

If you ever need to report a nuisance alligator, you can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

