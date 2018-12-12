1964 – “Mr. Lonely” by Bobby Vinton
1974 – “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas
1984 – “Out Of Touch” by Daryl Hall & John Oates
Timeless Albums “Strangers In The Night” by Frank Sinatra, 1966. The legendary crooner went pop with the chart-topping title cut and its follow-up single, “Summer Wind.” Backed by conductor/arranger Nelson Riddle, the album contains a tasteful assortment of standards, contemporary and show tune material. “Simple Dreams” by Linda Ronstadt, 1977. The album that lifted the popular singer to star status follows her formula of a few originals and several great cover songs. “Simple Dreams” includes Linda’s versions of Buddy Holly’s “It’s So Easy,” Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou,” the Rolling Stones’ “Tumbling Dice” and Warren Zevon’s “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” and “Carmelita.” “Hi Infidelity” by REO Speedwagon, 1980. A true ‘80s arena rock band, their breakthrough album is strong on power ballads. Featuring vocalist Kevin Cronin, the songs “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On The Run” were
commercially successful. Christmas Gift Idea – especially for readers who enjoy this “Upbeat” column. Rediscover the soundtrack of your life — “The Music Within” (A Baby Boomer’s Tuneful Journey Through Life) by Tom Lovasko. Available on Amazon.com in both paperback and for Kindle.
Last week, the trivia question asked: Name the ‘70s rock band whose most popular songs include “I Just Want To Celebrate” and covers of the Temptations’ “Get Ready” and “(I Know) I’m Losing You.”
Answer: Rare Earth
Our Weekly Winners Are: Emma Kolanich of Deep Creek, Kathy Robinson of South Gulf Cove, Kevin Szopinski of West Villages, and Will Johnson of Punta Gorda. John Kinney, Bill Messick, Brent Gatti, Julie Worth, Jim Welter, Vic Privetera, Bill Bittay, Anthony Micolo, Dave Bakula, and Russell Marchetta of Venice. Blaine Starcher, Gerry Baker, and Dennis Menhart of Port Charlotte. Nadine Kubisch and Trudy Yukl of Englewood. Tom Jones, Ed Gajda, and Penny Eraca of North Port. Paul Couture of N. Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and Lee Stein of Arvada, Colorado.
This Week’s Question: “Little ditty about ____ _ ____, two American kids growin’ up in the heartland,” are opening lyrics to John Cougar’s (Mellencamp) biggest hit, in 1982. Fill in the blanks to name it.
E-mail responses to upbeat@sun-herald.com by noon this Thursday. Include your answer, your name and the city you reside in.
