Take a walk on the wet side! Discover the biodiversity of seagrass beds through hands-on exploration of the bay: wading up to waist-deep water while searching for fascinating creatures. Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy., Punta Gorda, on the following dates:
Monday, Jan. 21;
Friday, Jan. 25;
Saturday, March 9;
Wednesday, March 13;
Friday, March 22;
Tuesday, April 16
After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. This exciting hands-on activity is both educational and fun for people of all ages. Participants will get wet! Please dress appropriately and wear shoes that can go in the water. A hat, sunscreen, and bottled water are encouraged.
Participation is limited, and pre-registration is necessary for this free program. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For further information and to register, call 941-575-5435.
