CONCERTS
February
'One Night with You: A Tribute to Elvis Presley'
7 p.m. Feb. 16. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Voices of Color'
5:30 p.m. Feb. 17. These remarkable composers share life-affirming music born of their African-American experience. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Venice Musicale's 70th Anniversary Celebration and Concert
2-5 p.m. Feb. 17. 70th Anniversary Celebration with an afternoon of free fun and entertainment. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
'Meet Loaf: Meet Loaf Tribute'
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer'
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Saxophonist and composer Matthew Evan Taylor
5:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Hermitage Artist Retreat Beach. 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
The Craguns
7 p.m. Feb. 18. A hymn sing begins at 6:15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a love offering for the groups, no tickets are required. Seating is limited. Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-6768 or www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Popa Chubby and Albert Castiglia
7 p.m. Feb. 18. The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com/upcoming-events.
'Enchanting Music at Twilight' performed by pianist Tianshu Wang
4 p.m. Feb. 19. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033.
Liverpool Live! Beatles tribute
8 p.m. Feb. 19. Experience the music and the magic of The Beatles performed by Liverpool Live. The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. alexlopez.ticketspice.com/liverpool-live-beatles-tribute.
'Honky-Tonk Strait: Ultimate George Strait Tribute'
7 p.m. Feb. 19. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 W. Oak St., Arcadia. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
Paul Anka – 'Greatest Hits: His Way'
7 p.m. Feb. 20. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Strings On The Lawn'
4 p.m. Feb. 20. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Heart and Soul'
3 p.m. Feb. 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver'
7 p.m. Feb. 20. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Army of Hope fundraiser featuring Johnny Lee Howard
2:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
ReCreation SHINE
6 p.m. Feb. 20. Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. 941- 627- 6352.
Venice Concert Band - 'Bach To Broadway'
7 p.m. Feb. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Songs of Bernstein and Sondheim'
4 p.m. Feb. 22. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice. Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the door. Masks are required. A large cast of six retired professionals singers have been assembled for the concert. 941-484-6399.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver'
7 p.m. Feb. 23. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
The Jacksons
8 p.m. Feb. 23. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. 1st St, Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Celtic Thunder: Ireland
7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Violin: Dope, Honest, & Evolved' with Lady Jess
6 p.m. Feb. 24. A soloing member of pop superstar Beyoncé’s band and artistic director of New York’s Urban Playground Chamber Orchestra, violinist Lady Jess offers an informal concert of music composed for acoustic violin and electronics. Exploring the stages of hope, mania, and revelation borne of an isolated lockdown experience as a Black Woman in 2020-21, including her ‘break-up’ with classical music, the program concludes with a deep dive into the artist’s work and process. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Stayin’ Alive
8 p.m. Feb. 24. Stayin’ Alive offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Tribute Quartet
7 p.m. Feb. 25. A hymn sing begins at 6:15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a love offering for the groups, no tickets are required. Seating is limited. Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-6768 or www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Venice Symphony - 'Superheroes and Schumann'
Feb. 25-26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
'A Billy Joel Tribute: Streetlife Serenader'
7 p.m. Feb. 25. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Violinist Benjamin Beilman and pianist Alessio Bax
7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or www.SCAsarasota.org.
Jeff and Sheri Easter
6:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Northside Christian Church, 685 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 941-474-4437.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Fairy Tales and Fireworks'
Feb. 26-27. Grammy Award-winning conductor JoAnne Falletta returns to Sarasota for this colorful program. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Ben Platt - The Reverie Tour with Special Guest Jake Wesley Rogers
8 p.m. Feb. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Honky-Tonk Strait: Ultimate George Strait Tribute'
7 p.m. Feb. 26. Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
Jimmy Mazz
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Beatlemaniax-USA
7 p.m. Feb. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
CSNsongs - Celebrating the music of Crosby Stills Nash & Young
7 p.m. Feb. 26. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Southwind Bluegrass Band
3 p.m. Feb. 27. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or fpcpunta.org.
'Boss Project: Bruce Springsteen Tribute'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Cahal Dunne
2 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jam
Feb. 27. Lunch at noon at The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Musicians who wish to sit in should contact Buz Bisbano at 941-623-0619 or Fred Capitelli at 941-743-2157.
'Back Home Again - A Tribute to John Denver'
Feb. 27-28. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Engelbert Humperdinck
8 p.m. Feb. 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'John Denver Musical Tribute' by Ted Vigil Trio
7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
The Edward Twins
7 p.m. Feb. 28. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 844-214-7469 or www.theedwardstwins.com.
March
The Sweet Caroline Tour - A Neil Diamond Concert Celebration
8 p.m. March 1. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Celtic Woman
7 p.m. March 3. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'A Tribute to Abba: Almost Abba'
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Absolute Queen
7 p.m. March 4. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Little River Band
8 p.m. March 4. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Peter Mayer Group and the Scott Kirby Trio
7 p.m. March 4. Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. https://bit.ly/3gjDwaG.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Battles'
7:30 p.m. March 4. Charlotte Performing Arts Center on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'The Envelope Please'
March 4-5. Three of Broadway's best join Sarasota Orchestra in a concert of songs that garnered Grammys, Tonys and Oscars. Don't miss vocalists, Doug LaBrecque and Lisa Vroman as they light up our Pops stage. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. March 5. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Blooze Bros. with American Made
March 5. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 941-474-1404 or englewoodelks2378.com.
Puddle Of Mudd
6:30 p.m. March 5. Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
Eric Church
8 p.m. March 5. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Crazy Women Country
March 5-6. Kick-off Women’s History Month with live music, food trucks, beer and more. The two-day event takes place at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte. A portion of proceeds will go to C.A.R.E. March 5 lineup: Ava Paige, Erin Enderlin, Cheley Tackett, Kirstie Kraus, Kayla Ray and Sunny Sweeney. March 6 lineup: Taylor Hughes, Diamonds and Whiskey, Audra McLauchlin. The Cheaters, Steff Mahan, Shelly Fairchild, Raihanna Estrada and Leah Turner. crazycountryfest.crazywomencountry.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. March 6. Stravinsky — "The Firebird." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
JoJo Siwa - Nickelodeon's D.R.E.A.M. The Tour
7 p.m. March 6. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Folk Legacy Trio
March 6-7. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
'The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show'
7:30 p.m. March 8. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Itzhak Perlman
8 p.m. March 8. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera - 'Songs of Ireland'
7 p.m. March 10. Gulf Theater, 900 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
The TEN Tenors
8 p.m. March 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'New World'
March 10-13. Maestro Thomas Wilkins conducts a captivating program of music born in and inspired by America. The concert opens with James Beckel's symphonic showpiece Toccata for Orchestra. American violinist Simone Porter returns to Sarasota for her solo debut with Barber's passionate "Concerto for Violin." The "Concerto" combines lyricism with virtuosic technical demands. The program concludes with Dvorak's love letter to America, his "New World" Symphony. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
'A Beach Boys Tribute: The Beach Buoys'
7 p.m. March 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'The Beatles vs the Stones: A Musical Showdown'
7 p.m. March 11. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'ABBA Revisited'
7 p.m. March 11. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Alabama Tribute
March 12. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 941-474-1404 or englewoodelks2378.com.
'H2O: The Music of Hall and Oates'
7 p.m. March 12. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'ABBA Revisited'
7 p.m. March 12. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
James Carothers
7 p.m. March 12. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Here Come The Mummies
6:30 p.m. March 12. Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
Charlotte Chorale - 'America the Beautiful'
4 p.m. March 12. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
'Crimson-Bama Revival: A Tribute to Alabama'
7 p.m. March 12. Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
'Sounds of Soul: A Motown Tribute'
March 13-14. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Andre Rieu with Johann Strauss Orchestra
8 p.m. March 14. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Everly Set — A tribute to The Everly Brothers
7:15 p.m. March 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001 or www.bspconline.org.
Takács Quartet with pianist Joyce Yang
7:30 p.m. March 15. Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or www.SCAsarasota.org.
Shelea
8 p.m. March 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Journey on the Orient Express'
March 16-20. Join an unfolding murder mystery as the orchestra, conducted by Steven Jarvi, travels the fabled route of Europe's most famous train, enjoying the music along the way. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Chris Botti
8 p.m. March 17. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets'
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'Game of Romes'
March 18-19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Doobie Brothers Tribute
7 p.m. March 18. The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com/upcoming-events.
Key Chorale presents 'Cirque des Voix'
March 18-20. Experience this unique fusion of the circus and musical arts in a performance unlike any other. See world-class circus artists combined with the voices of Key Chorale and the musical mastery of the 40-piece Cirque Orchestra. Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
The Guess Who
8 p.m. March 19. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Two Pianos
3 p.m. March 20. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or fpcpunta.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'The Promise of Spring'
3 p.m. March 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
'Nightbird: Stevie Nicks Tribute'
7 p.m. March 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'The Anthems: The Music of Whitney Houston'
March 20-21. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Venice Concert Band - "Twelve Little Notes'
7 p.m. March 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner'
8 p.m. March 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Peace River Trio: A Tribute to the Great Folk Artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s'
7 p.m. March 23. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Your Songs - A Tribute to Sir Elton John'
7 p.m. March 25. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'Mega Stars of Country'
7 p.m. March 25. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 West Oak St., Arcadia. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
'A Journey Tribute: Never Stop Believin''
7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Foresters
4 p.m. March 26. Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. 941-475-5363.
William Florian - 'The Neil Diamond Story'
7 p.m. March. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
The Foresters
4 p.m. March 26. Gospel concert featuring the Foresters along with Tammy Renee and the Ridge. A love offering will be taken. Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. 941-475-5363.
'Megastars of Country Music Tribute Show'
5 p.m. March 26. Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Harborside Brass
4 p.m. March 27. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edward Twins
March 27-29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'ABBA The Concert'
7 p.m. March 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. March 28. Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Memories: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand'
7 p.m. March 30. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority — A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. March 31. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
April
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'The Magic Of Music'
7:30 p.m. April 1. Charlotte Performing Arts Center on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Breaking Boundaries'
April 1-3. Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Designate Bramwell Tovey returns to the Van Wezel with a program of works by composers who fearlessly charted their own paths. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Paisley Craze
7 p.m. April 2. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'Simply Tina: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute Band'
7 p.m. April 2. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Gulfshore Opera - 'Night in Italy'
April 3. An all Italian evening with a dinner and concert program of great arias, duets and songs performed by Gulfshore Opera Professional Artists in Residence in the Courtyard of Carmelo's Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority - A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. April 3. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny G
8 p.m. April 3. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Kenny G
8 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
John Mayer - Sob Rock Tour 2022
7 p.m. April 5. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Crimson-Bama Revival: A Tribute to Alabama'
7 p.m. April 8. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 West Oak St., Arcadia. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Unforgettable: Great American Songbook'
April 8-9. Hear the tunes Nat King Cole was talking about when he crooned, "Unforgettable." Celebrated Pops conductor Sean O'Loughlin leads a program of romantic anthems featuring exciting vocalists. Music will include Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly with Me," Etta James' "At Las," and Cole's "Nature Boy." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Key Chorale presents 'American Roots: Bluegrass'
April 8-10. A genre-bending fusion of Bluegrass and folk meets choral music featuring the tight vocal harmonies and virtuosic playing of The Lubben Brothers. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
Outlaw Country Music Review
5 p.m. April 9. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
'Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen'
8 p.m. April 9. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Justin Bieber - Justice Tour
7:30 p.m. April 9. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Quintessential Clarinet'
4 p.m. April 10. Sarasota Orchestra Principal Clarinetist Bharat Chandra in a program of music highlighting this most versatile of instruments. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Chris Tomlin + UNITED - Featuring Pat Barrett
7 p..m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Elton John
8 p.m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Johnny Mathis
8 p.m. April 12. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bon Jovi
8 p.m. April 15. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Ticket To The Moon: ELO Tribute'
7 p.m. April 15. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
James Hawkins
7:30 p.m. April 16. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'New York Bee Gees Tribute'
7 p.m. April 16. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Saddles of the Silver Screen'
April 20-23. Grab your cowboy boots and hat for a ride through the soundtracks of beloved TV and movie Westerns. Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads the musical caravan of selections. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Il Divo
8 p.m. April 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
April 22-23. Headliner April 22: Justin Moore. Headliner April 23: TBA. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3q8g6ez.
Venice Symphony - 'Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola'
April 22-23. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Southwest Florida Symphony: Masterworks 4
7:30 p.m. April 23. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
The Charlotte Chorale - 'Viva Italia!'
4 p.m. April 23. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
The Terry Myers Orchestra
3 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'My Favorite Things - A Salute to Richard Rogers'
7 p.m. April 24. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony – Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Alter Eagles
April 24-25. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
7 p.m. April 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Gulfshore Opera performs Puccini's 'Tosca'
7 p.m. April 26. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
The Who
7:30 p.m. April 27. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Breathe: Pink Floyd Tribute'
7 p.m. April 30. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony - 'Remember When Rock Was Young, The Elton John Tribute'
7:30 p.m. April 30. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
May
'Simply Streisand '
May 1-2. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Key Chorale presents 'Choral Splendor in 40 Parts'
May 6-7. Featuring 40 voices of the Chamber Singers and special guest Les Canards Chantants, a solo-voice ensemble specializing in music of the Renaissance. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
Gulf Coast Symphony: Verdi's'Rigoletto'
7:30 p.m. May 7. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'One Night of Queen' starring Gary Mullen and the Works
8 p.m. May 7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Rocket Man Show' starring Rus Anderson as Elton John
7 p.m. May 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Genius of Youth'
7:30 p.m. May 14. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
September
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
October
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
February
'Late Night Catechism'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. A solo comedy play about a fictional Catholic nun, written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. The show itself is a form of participatory theatre where the actress playing the nun is the only person on stage, and members of the audience become members of the nun's school class. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Jimmy Buffett’s 'Escape To Margaritaville'
Feb. 18-April 2. Rachel takes best friend Tammy on a bachelorette getaway to Marley’s less than stellar Margaritaville resort, their arrival unexpectedly upending the world of bar headliner Tully and best friend Brick who are used to wining and dining the revolving door of single women arriving on the island each week. It’s a classic case of boy meets girl, girl is unimpressed, and boy does everything he can to win her over, while their two best friends fall for each other. And it’s all told through the music of Jimmy Buffett. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Daughter of the Regiment'
Feb. 19-March 18. Love for Marie, a girl raised by a French regiment, will lead the young Tonio to unexpected lengths in this colorful comedy set in the Tyrol during the Napoleonic Wars. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Bell, Book and Candle'
Through Feb. 20. Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over a unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, Partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once and wants to marry her. But witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minute imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Ultimately, the lady breaks with her companions in witchery, preferring the normal and human love offered by the attractive publisher. But before the happy conclusion of the romance, Gillian comes very near to losing him. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill'
Through Feb. 20. The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Entire American Revolution in 40 Minutes or Less'
Feb. 25. North Port High School Theatre Troupe 6328 presents "The Entire American Revolution in 40 Minutes or Less" at 7 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5. 866-406-7722.
Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast'
Feb. 25-March 27. Travel to a French provincial town where you’ll meet smart and beautiful Belle, arrogant Gaston, a castle full of talking inanimate objects, and a Prince under a beastly spell. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Smuggler'
Through Feb. 27. Irish immigrant Tim Finnegan wants to be a writer in America but struggles to find his path. That all changes when a stranger arrives with a plan to make people “disappear and reappear.” In this mischievous, one-man, rhyming-verse dark comedy, Tim learns the price he must pay to become an America. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. 941-321-1397 or www.urbanitetheatre.com.
'Tosca'
Through March 19. Set in Rome, a diva’s jealousy plays into the hands of the lecherous chief of police, Baron Scarpia. An escaped political prisoner seeks the help of his friend, the painter Mario Cavaradossi, the lover of the famous diva Floria Tosca. In an attempt to recapture the fugitive, Scarpia plants a seed of suspicion in Tosca and sets a dreadful trap. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
March
'Menopause The Musical'
March 2. Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles. See what millions of women worldwide have been laughing about for 20 years. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Last Five Years'
March 4-April 3. With just two cast members this beloved modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a New York marriage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Over The River And Through The Woods'
Through March 5. The Joe DiPietro comedy about a single, Italian American guy from New Jersey, who has dinner with both sets of his grandparents every Sunday. When he gets offered his dream job out of state, the news doesn’t sit well with his family, so they do their best to keep him in town, including bringing the lovely — and single — Caitlin O’Hare to dinner as bait. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Pearl Fishers'
March 5-19. Set in legendary Ceylon, longtime friends Nadir and Zurga are reunited. Their friendship faltered when they shared the same forbidden love for the priestess Leila—a love they swore to renounce. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles'
7 p.m. March 6. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Prisoner of Second Avenue'
March 9-April 3. Mel Edison is a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm, which has suddenly hit the skids, and he gets the ax. His wife Edna takes a job to tide them over, then she too is sacked. Compounded by the air-pollution killing his plants, and with the walls of the apartment being paper-thin, allowing him a constant earful of his neighbors’ private lives, things can’t seem to get any worse. Then he’s robbed, and his psychiatrist dies with $23,000 of his money. Mel does the only thing left for him to do ‒ he has a nervous breakdown and it’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Neil Berg's '112 Years of Broadway'
7:30 p.m. March 9. it's an evening of "Broadway Heaven" not to be missed, featuring songs from your favorite stage productions. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Greater Tuna'
March 10-April 30. This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Curtain Up'
March 11-27. Based on the author’s earlier Respecting You Piers, Curtain Up! is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan bring it back to life again. They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter. A fast paced and very funny comedy with five great roles for women. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
An Evening of Comedy, Music and Magic
7 p.m. March 12. With Tom Drake, Paul Edison and John Ferrentino. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 407-973-8864.
'Attila'
March 12-22. Attila the Hun has conquered most of Western Europe and is about to take Rome itself, but is brought to his knees by his love for a female warrior, Odabella. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
Anastasia
March 18-20. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Victory Dolls Valentine Show Benefiting SWFL Honor Flight
7 p.m. March 25. The Victory Dolls is a company of enormously talented and award-winning singer/actresses whose nostalgic style is reminiscent of the sophisticated vocals and precise harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. Their vintage look, tight choreography and lively original musical arrangements combine to create a dazzling All-American show that appeals to audiences of all ages. This performance is a benefit for SWFL Honor Flight. 7 p.m.at Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Sarasota Ballet: 'A Comedy of Errors'
March 25-26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
April
'An Officer And A Gentleman'
April 6-7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'In The Heights'
April 8-May 14. The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights community where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
April 13-24. After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'South Pacific'
April 14-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'No Dogs Allowed'
April 15-May 13. The story of Iris, a bright 8-year-old and her dog El Exigente. The family decides to take a trip to the park and Iris is determined to bring her beloved El Exigente, even though at the park there are "no dogs allowed’." Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Blackbird'
April 15-May. 1. Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'To Kill a Mockingbird'
April 15-May 1. The facade of a seemingly peaceful Alabama town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Lawyer Atticus Finch defends him in a trial that rocks the community. As told through the eyes of Atticus’ daughter, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and courage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Fiddler on the Roof'
April 19-21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Motown with a Twist'
8 p.m. April 26. It's a sparkling, electrifying night of the Motor City's most famous hit songs, featuring celebrity pros from "Dancing with the Stars" performing with finalists from "So You Think You Can Dance," as well as vocals by finalists from "American Idol," "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Psychic'
April 27-May 15. A down and out mystery writer, unable to pay his rent, hangs up a sign offering Psychic readings in his window. To his surprise, he blurts out to his first customer, an attractive young woman, that her husband is planning to kill her. Much to his alarm and confusion he soon finds himself embroiled in a string of bizarre and hilarious murders. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
May
'Hamlet'
May 13-29. Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Wedding Belles'
May 13-22. Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Rock Of Ages'
May 20-June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Emperor’s New Clothes'
May 27- June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
June
'The Savannah Sipping Society'
June 8-26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Wizard Of Oz'
July 1-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
November
Disney Princess Party
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Port Charlotte Seafood & Music Festival
Feb. 18-20. While enjoying your meal, sit back and relax to musical entertainment consisting of live on stage performances by talented musicians. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.paragonartevents.com.
Thunder By The Bay
Feb. 18-20. The three day festival is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The festival will feature continuous live music being billed as, “Where Rock Meets Country.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating in front of a large outdoor stage. Featured headliner for the weekend is FireHouse, performing at 8 p.m. Feb. 19. Other bands performing include Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute), Tobacco Rd Band, Free Fallin (Tom Petty Tribute), Bobby Friss, Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute), 30ot6 and The Verge. “Thunder Alley” will be located inside Robarts Arena featuring one of a kind custom motorcycle, car and truck displays. Outside on the festival grounds guests can enjoy over 100 vendors, a 17 class bike show, motorcycle stereo sound off competition, freestyle acts, a motorcycle burnout contest, a tented full bar area with seating, food court and more. For tickets, and complete listing of all festival events, visit thunderbythebay.org or call 941-487-7904.
Florida Frontier Days Festival
Feb. 25-26. The 25th Florida Frontier Days Festival will be at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. See artisans, craftsmen and re-enactors in the festival’s Frontier Village bring Florida’s past to life. Participants in the hands-on activities can dip candles, braid cloth, create pottery, decorate fans, make a handkerchief doll and churn butter. Old-fashioned active games include tug-of-war and sack races. Authentic foods, including swamp cabbage, will be available from festival vendors. The festival is open to the public from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25 and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 26. Daily admission fee is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. 941-769-1270.
Winterfest Food Truck and Music Festival
Feb. 26. Live music with Dukes of Brinkley, Jack Michael, Smoked Mullett Band and Maiden Cane. $10 entry fee. Cash only. 2-8 p.m. This is a fundraiser to help multiple local nonprofits. Money from the 50/50 will go to Axel R. to help pay for cancer treatments. All proceeds raised will go to When All Else Fails to help with local needs in the community. American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. 941-423-7311.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
7 p.m. March 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show combines award-winning films from past years with new international festival honorees, creating a rare opportunity for audiences to see world-class shorts on a real cinema screen. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or 8pgsff.bpt.me.
Florida Strawberry Festival
March 3-13. The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment including The Beach Boys, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Tesla, The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters, Gene Watson and more. (concert ticket required). There will also be eating contests, magic shows, Circus Incredible, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, youth livestock shows, rides, food, exhibits and, of course, strawberry shortcake. Fresh strawberries are available for purchase at the Wish Farms booth. 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City. For tickets and a schedule of events, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda
March 6. Taste of Punta Gorda featuring over 30 restaurants serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Plus arts and craft vendors, kids' zone, live music by The BoogieMen, silent auction and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. tasteofpuntagorda.org.
Englewood Shrimp & Music Festival
March 11-13. While enjoying great seafood, listen to some of Florida’s top musical groups. Dearborn Street Plaza, Englewood, https://bit.ly/3rrBdYm.
Spring Fine Arts Festival
March 26-27. Olde Village Barber Shop, 460 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. https://bit.ly/3Gz6ezW.
Venice Chalk Festival
April 1-3. Along with watching the artists create either 2-D or 3-D chalk art, the festival will also have various vendors including beverages and food. Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds, 50 Airport Ave E, Venice. Tickets for the festival can be found at bit.ly/34k1TSQ.
Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen
6-10 p.m. May 7. The Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation will host Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen event to support its charitable endeavors including Shoes for Kids, Just1Book, literacy programs, scholarships, food drives, school supply collections, diaper drives and leadership/service organizations in our schools. Charlotte County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.pcsunrisekiwanis.org.
DANCE
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
8 p.m. Feb. 17. Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
8 p.m. Feb. 18. America’s favorite dance show is back on tour. This year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
Rhythm of the Dance: National Dance Company of Ireland
7:30 p.m. March 5. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
COMEDY
Henry Cho
Feb. 17-19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jon Lovitz
Feb. 18-20. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.
'Love is Funny'
Feb. 19. Enjoy nationally touring stand-up comedian, actress and impressionist Sonya White in this Valentine’s week event. White is a high-energy entertainer making a special stop at Lemon Bay Playhouse after filming her DryBarComedy.com special and touring with “The Southern Fried Chicks.” White rollicks with stories about her life, friends, beaus, family and hilarious reflections on the world at large. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Damon Wayans Jr.
Feb. 24-26. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Doug Canney
Feb. 25-26. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 305-343-2930.
Jeff Dye
March 2-5. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Steve Solomon
8 p.m. March 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
John Heffron
March 23-26. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jeff Dye
March 25-27. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.
Gid Pool Comedy Show
April 9. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Bryan Callen
April 21-23. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
FARMER'S MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmer’s Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April and 8 a.m.-noon May-September. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Harbour Heights Park Outdoor Market
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Harbour Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Harbour Heights.
Manta Market
March 5. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. www.facebook.com/LBHSMantaMarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market
Located on Historic Downtown Dearborn Street, Englewood. Come down every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org.
North Port Farmer's Market
Through April 30. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. https://bit.ly/3fy2DX7.
Venice Farmer's Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-March and 8 a.m.-noon April-September. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
MISCELLANEOUS
'Fascinating Stories from Our National Parks'
Feb. 16-17. Join author and performer Penny Musco as she shares fun and surprising facts and stories about our national parks. Musco is the author of Life Lessons from the National Parks and has been an artist in residence for the National Park Service. No reservations needed. 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood; 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda; and 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'
Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.
Annual rummage and bake sale
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 19. Lutheran Church of The Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. 941-627-6060.
Snowbird Baseball Classic
Feb. 18-March 19. One of the country’s largest collegiate spring baseball tournaments returns to Charlotte County when the Snowbird Baseball Classic comes back to Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach. In its 14-year running, the tournament welcomes all NCAA Baseball Division 1 & Division III schools. Games will be played at Centennial Park, 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $10 at the gate and residents are free every Tuesday with an ID or utility bill showing a local address. A complete list of teams and the full schedule is available at https://snowbirdbaseball.com/2022-schedule.
Gathering of Quilts
Feb. 18-19. Judged entries, "Under the Sea" raffle quilt, merchant mall, exhibits, basket auction, scissor and knife sharpening and more. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5444, www.charlotteharborecc.com or www.dpqginc.com.
Trash to Treasure Sale
Feb. 19. This fundraising event offers seven rooms filled with “treasures” to purchase. This includes books, small appliances, lamps, kitchen wares, tools and more. There will also be a bake sale. 8 a.m.-noon. San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-624-3799.
St. Vincent de Paul Walk for the Poor
Feb. 19. The 2022 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Gilchrist Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For more information, call 917-549-0555 or 484-866-0913. To register, visit https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte.
Music in the Park
Feb. 23: Mike Haymans & Friends, plus Joe Guerzo. Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.
Real Pro Wrestling presents 'Nightmare on Taylor Street'
Feb. 25. Defending champion Zack Monstar will take on the dirty Scotsman, "The Scottish Nightmare" Chris Clow, Also scheduled to appear is the RPW Coastal Champion, Johnny Rudo, Ringside Wrestling Worldwide Champion Garrett Hile and many others. 7 p.m. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/realprofl.
'Theater Today: Process & Production' with Tom Kirdahy
Feb. 25. Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy, a Tony Award-winning champion of new work and resident of Longboat Key, speaks with fellow Tony Award winner and Hermitage Artistic Director Andy Sandberg about the inextricable link between theatrical development and production, and the multi-year creative journey from an idea to production. Town Center of Longboat Key, 600 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key. 5:30 p.m. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Movie on the Green
Feb. 25. North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Space Jam: A New Legacy." Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs. www.cityofnorthport.com.
Punta Gorda Food Drive and Pub Crawl
10:30 a.m. Feb. 26. Virgina Street, in front of Ice House Pub. Food drive open 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music by Brigid's Cross from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. under the Gettel music tent. Limit tickets available day of event for $35. Food drive to benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Proceeds of Pub Crawl benefits The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, the local Salvation Army and the SWFL Horse rescue. www. PuntaGordaPubCrawl.com.
Micro Wrestling
Feb. 25. The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under 5 feet tall. 8 p.m. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.microwrestling.com.
Circus Sarasota 2022
Through March 6. Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota 2022 will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Sarasota favorite Bello Nock returns to Circus Sarasota for the 2022 show, along with other incredible artists, many who have appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” Performances take place under the Ulla Searing Big Top on Regatta Island at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. For more information, visit CircusArts.org or 941-355-9805.
Masters of Illusion
March 7. These cutting-edge illusionists perform sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy, dangerous escapes and large-scale illusions. Audience members will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. 7 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'A Magical Irish Pub Night' with magician Andy Gooney and his band
March 8. Magician Andy Gooney brings his band to this fundraiser. Also featuring the Emerald Fire Irish Dancers. 5 p.m. cocktails. 6 p.m. dinner followed by show. Pelican Pointe Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. All proceeds will go to help fund Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice. To purchase your ticket and for more information, call Our Lady of Lourdes at 941-497-2931 or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org.
Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
March 10-13. Whether it’s tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, bull riding or barrel racing, make sure to get to the Arena early and see them all. Gates open at 11 a.m. 800-749-7633 or arcadiarodeo.com.
A Vette Together
March 20. Over 200 Corvettes will be converging on Centennial Park, 200 W Venice Ave, Venice. The show starts with check-in at 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m. the Venice High School Jr. ROTC will perform the flag raising opening ceremony. The Venice High School Band Boosters will provide the concession food. Music will be provided by Tommy’s Traveling Tunes. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Venice Florida Corvettes meets monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Venice Community Center. www.venicefloridacorvettes.com.
Ghost hunt at the Arcadia Opera House
March 26. A four hour ghost hunt of the Arcadia Opera House, 106 W. Oak St., Arcadia. Countless weird things have been known to occur at this infamous opera house. It is rumored that an incident occurred in the opera house in which the noise of a crowd could be heard in the auditorium area, but no one was in the room at all. Other eerie noises have been heard at the location as well. Such sounds include the laughter and footsteps of children. Tickets are $55 per person and includes full paranormal investigation with equipment to use. 7:30 p.m. Text 813-833-4171 for tickets. www.facebook.com/DiscoverDesoto.
'Disney On Ice'
March 27. Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s "Frozen" also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Ticketmaster.com.
Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home
March 29. Vintage car show, motorcycle show, music, dancers, speakers and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
The Price Is Right Live
8 p.m. March 29. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand'
April 2 on the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 12:30-6 p.m. Musical guests include Michael Hayman’s Hibiscus Band, Tropical Avenue and John Patti Group. The party on the lawn will benefit 10 local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition. The winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands. The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 for every time the drink is purchased. www.puntagordachamber.com.
Terry Fator 'Who's The Dummy Now?'
7 p.m. April 10. is the most gifted and accomplished ventriloquist/singer on the planet, whose repertoire includes more than 200 celebrity voices, many of whom we see on stage. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Illusionist Rick Thomas
7 p.m. April 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
2022 Stars on Ice
April 14. The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.starsonice.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
National Art Exhibition
Feb. 18-April 16. The National Art Exhibition is one of the nation's most prestigious displays of traditional 2D media. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
Mary Gaines
Through Feb. 18. Multi-Media. Englewood Art Center, Ringling College of Art + Design, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 941-474-5548 or www.ringling.edu/eac.
'Anything Goes'
Through Feb. 18. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Fine Arts Show & Sale
Feb. 19-20. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Art Auction
Feb. 24- March 2. Silent Auction of donated artwork. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Kitt Moran and Nancy Giffin exhibits
Through March 3. Kitt Moran, oil painter, and Nancy Giffin, Nantucket and Shaker style basketry artist. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.
'Beyond Van Gogh'
March 4-April 24. "Beyond Van Gogh" is an immersive experience incorporating both still and moving art. Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center, 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. vangoghsarasota.com.
'Metadata: Rethinking Photography from the 21st Century'
March 6-Aug. 28. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
Spring Members Show
March 11-31. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Creative Creatures: A Collection Of Found Objects'
Through March 31. Sculpture. Englewood Art Center, Ringling College of Art + Design, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 941-474-5548 or www.ringling.edu/eac.
Joyce Ely Walker: 'Tangled'
Through March 31. Paintings. Englewood Art Center, Ringling College of Art + Design, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 941-474-5548 or www.ringling.edu/eac.
'Rhodnie Désir: Conversations'
Through April 3. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
'ZimSculpt'
Through April 18. A world-renowned exhibition of modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures that travels from Africa to North America once a year. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt.
Charlotte County Schools Display
April 23-May 24. Art students from all Charlotte County Public Schools. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Florida's Best'
May 4-June 6. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
*events subject to change.
