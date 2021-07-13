T.J. Miller’s Bulbous Unkle Tour
T.J. Miller’s voice stars as Fred in “Big Hero 6” and Tuffnut in “How To Train Your Dragon.” He also starred in the HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley,” for which he received the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Comedy. July 15-17. Rated R. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Bluegrass BashThe next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three top Bluegrass bands, Southwind, Heartland Jam Band and Highway 41 South on July 24 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. A $7 per person donation is requested of nonmembers. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Bluegrass Jam begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Sandbar Music FestivalGet ready to float your cares away at the end of the Summer blowout Music Festival on the Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Music by American Made, Pure Country and Tobacco Rd Band. For more information, call 305-761-8860 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Big-Boy-Toyz-Expo-239558723194226.
Jon LovitzJon Lovitz is best known as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 1985 to 1990. Sept. 9-11 at Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Rated R show. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Sept. 21-22 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. Tickets are available at the venue box office, online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 and pawpatrollive.com.
Classic Albums LiveClassic Albums Live returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. Sept. 24. The group will bring “Led Zeppelin II” to life on stage — note for note, cut for cut. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Florida International Air ShowThe Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Chalk FestivalThe Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship ClambakeNew College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
David FosterDavid Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” — two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
‘A Christmas Wish’ with Emanne BeashaEmanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in “America’s Got Talent” season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
