Back to School Bash
WELLEN PARK — The North Port Young Professionals are hosting a free Back to School Bash from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the CoolToday Park, home of the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium in Wellen Park.
For more information, call 941-257-3170 or email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
North Port Art CenterNORTH PORT — The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will exhibit art of Venice-based Loveland Center and Adult Developmental Students from Aug. 7-27 with a reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Visit the art center for this special showing 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
Warm Mineral Springs for freeWARM MINERAL SPRINGS — The city of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed.
Spa services are not included in the free admission.
For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic CenterNORTH PORT — Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset.
The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-7275.
Majesty of Rock — The music of Journey and StyxWELLEN PARK — Majesty of Rock brings the music of Journey and Styx to CoolToday Park. Seating is general admission.
Bring a blanket or chair. No outside food or drinks allowed.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 21. 18800 W. Villages Parkway, Wellen Park. For tickets, visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/bravesspringtraining/majestyofrock.
Sandbar Music FestivalBOCA GRANDE — Get ready to float your cares away at the end of the Summer blowout Music Festival on the Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Music by American Made, Pure Country and Tobacco Rd Band. For more information, call 305-761-8860 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Big-Boy-Toyz-Expo-239558723194226.
Knights of Columbus Labor Day Pig RoastVENICE — Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall 7052, 512 Substation Road, Venice, is hosting a Labor Day Pig Roast on Sept. 6.
Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner buffet starts at 4 p.m. The cost is $20 to attend.
Register online at epiphanyknights.org. For more information, call 281-814-9954.
Jon LovitzPORT CHARLOTTE — Jon Lovitz is an American actor, comedian, and singer. He is best known as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 1985 to 1990. Sept. 9-11 at Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Rated R show.
For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Grandparent’s Day SocialNORTH PORT — North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Register at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-7275 for assistance.
‘Let’s Eat! — Englewood’ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the seventh annual Restaurant Week Promotion, “Let’s Eat! — Englewood” is planned for Sept. 16-30. This year’s “Foodie Celebration” will include a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $29 and two-course prix fixe lunch menu for $15. The specialty menus will be available for online viewing in early September at www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your ‘80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Register at 941-429-7275 or http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’
FORT MYERS — In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Sept. 21-22 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers.
Tickets are available at the venue box office, online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 and pawpatrollive.com.
Classic Albums Live
SARASOTA — Classic Albums Live returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. Sept. 24. The group will bring “Led Zeppelin II” to life on stage — note for note, cut for cut.
Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Vince Neil, Great White
TAMPA — Vince Neil, the legendary voice of Motley Crue, and special guests Great White take the stage Oct. 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Florida International Air Show
PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda.
Performers include: The F-16 Viper Demo Team, C-17 Globemaster, FG-1D Corsair, SBD Dauntless, Patty Wagstaff, The PittS1S, im Peitz and the Beechcraft Bonanza, SOCOM Para-Commandos and more.
For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
11th annual Tour de North Port
NORTH PORT — Registration is now open for the on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Registration online by Oct. 22 is $50, day-of, $55. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port.
For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Chalk Festival
VENICE — The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
SARASOTA — New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades.
All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
‘A Christmas Wish’ with Emanne Beasha
PUNTA GORDA — Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage.
Beasha was a top 10 finalist in “America’s Got Talent” season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.