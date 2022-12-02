The USF football coaching search has entered an interesting phase heading into conference championship weekend.

Most of the speculation — locally and nationally — had been centered on Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell. Football Scoop reported Thursday that Chadwell is the focus for Liberty, and ESPN later reported that Chadwell has told other programs he’s out of contention for their openings. Though nothing has been finalized, it’s reasonable to assume he’s off the board for the Bulls.


