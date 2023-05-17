Using and storing generators safely

Make sure to read the instructions before operating a generator. Keep generators away from all open windows — including neighbors’ windows — so deadly exhaust does not enter the home or business.

 SHUTTERSTOCK

A generator can help restore life to normal during emergencies, but safe use requires care and planning. For example:

• Always thoroughly read the manufacturer’s instructions. This can help avoid dangerous shortcuts and assist you in ensuring safe operation of your generator.


   
