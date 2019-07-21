Rose Marie Bellissimo noticed a surprise charge on a restaurant bill last month. And it wasn’t something on the menu.
The 76-year-old Punta Gorda resident regularly dines with a group of women at a popular Port Charlotte restaurant but had never seen this before.
She said there was an added charge for using a credit card.
“When they brought out our checks, we noticed a surcharge on the bill,” Bellissimo wrote me. “The waitress informed us that they now add a charge of 3% to your bill when using a credit card. The register automatically adds the surcharge and that if we pay cash they then remove the charge from the bill.”
Bellissimo said her credit card issuer told her there was nothing it could do. But a friend believed credit card surcharges were illegal in Florida.
Bellissimo’s friend is technically correct. Florida is one of 10 states which has such laws prohibiting most credit card surcharges. Violators here face a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by 60 days imprisonment and a $500 fine.
For the majority of states where it’s not specifically prohibited, a class-action case settlement in 2013 gave merchants the right to pass along the credit card processing — or “swipe” — fees they’re charged by credit card issuers like Visa and MasterCard and their associated banks.
But, in 2015, a federal court of appeals ruled against Florida’s credit card surcharge statute, saying it was just a matter of speech, not conduct. Since it also allowed merchants to offer cash discounts, a surcharge and discount were, in essence, “two sides of the same coin.”
That means Florida’s credit card surcharge statute is in limbo. While still on the books, a spokesperson for the Florida Attorney General’s office said that because the statute was struck down, “our Consumer Protection Division is not enforcing that law.”
Nonetheless, if a Florida retail establishment imposes a credit card surcharge, but doesn’t disclose it at the point of sale or adds a fee over 4%, I’d suggest filing a complaint with the Florida Attorney General (866-966-7226) and notifying your credit card issuer.
Surcharges for using any type of debit card are banned under federal law.
However, “convenience fees” are permitted under limited circumstances. Examples include online charging of theater or concert tickets, as well as paying vehicle fees or property taxes at some state government offices.
Creditcards.com notes retail credit card surcharges are more likely to show up at independent merchants such as restaurants and non-chain stores. The National Retail Federation says big retail chains are mostly avoiding surcharges, trying instead to get networks into reducing transaction costs.
But, don’t let a surcharge solely dictate whether to use a credit card. Weigh the cost of the surcharge against the benefits and protections of using a credit card instead of a debit card or cash.
Depending on the circumstances, if there’s an issue with a purchase, only credit cards provide the opportunity to dispute the charge, not paying while the claim is investigated.
And while some debit card issuers may voluntarily offer fraud protection, federal law limits a credit card holder’s reported fraud liability to no more than $50. On the other hand, you’re liable for up to $500 if you wait more than two days to report the fraudulent use of your debit card.
Also, many credit cards extend the manufacturer’s written warranty — usually for a year — if the purchase is charged on their cards. Some cards also offer a return protection guarantee, refunding the purchase price within 90 days if the store won’t. And some offer a sale price guarantee, giving you back the difference if an item goes on sale within 60 days of purchase.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
