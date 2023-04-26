Suncoast Rotary donated a $2,000 grant to help the Venice Area Beautification, Inc., Bloom Team purchase a set of hanging baskets for Venice Avenue.

As a thank you, the Bloom team gave the club a tour of the flowers and beds downtown. They were treated by a dozen members of the Bloom Team, led by Bob Vedder, who told them about the variety of plants and their care, including fertilizing and irrigating.


   
