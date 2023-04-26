Bob Vedder, at right tells members of the Suncoast Rotary Club about the VABI plantings throughout downtown Venice. Note the pineapple finial on the fountain, which is mentioned in the story on this page.
VABI fills Venice with flowers and makes it the best overall America In Bloom City. Pictured along with Bob Vedder (from left) and VABI office manager Mary Schwass are Linda Kling, Randi Hora, Linda Lewis, Elaine Pisaneschi, Rhonda Sherman and Kathleen Faulisi.
Members of the Venice Area Beautification, Inc. Bloom Team hosted a tour of downtown Venice for members of Suncoast Rotary, who recently donated $2,000 to the downtown floral beautification efforts.
sun PHOTOS BY MARY SCHWASS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARY SCHWASS
Bob Vedder (left, in green shirt) discusses the planter next to the trellis in the middle of the 200 block of West Venice Avenue. It, too, is maintained by VABI volunteers.
PHOTO BY MARY SCHWASS OF VABI
Suncoast Rotary donated a $2,000 grant to help the Venice Area Beautification, Inc., Bloom Team purchase a set of hanging baskets for Venice Avenue.
As a thank you, the Bloom team gave the club a tour of the flowers and beds downtown. They were treated by a dozen members of the Bloom Team, led by Bob Vedder, who told them about the variety of plants and their care, including fertilizing and irrigating.
They also were introduced to two Venice Public Works employees, Neil Heuring, and Scott Marra, who lead the group of city workers who assist in the downtown maintenance of all those flowers.
Nancy Woodley, president of VABI, accepted the grant check from Suncoast Rotary President Don Moore to the applause of the entire Bloom Team and Rotary members.
Vedder told stories, in the “hard to believe category,” of happenings to some of the bowls, fountains, statues and flowers over the years.
“We had the pineapple finial atop a three-tiered-fountain that was missing. We had a young man start scouting for where it might be and he found a bartender that knew, because she had it...She had a collection of pine combs and thought that (finial) looked like one. She had a few too many to drink and took it with her friends.”
