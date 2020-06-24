SARASOTA – The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced two additional performances for the 2020-21 Season. Single tickets for these performances go on sale at 10 a.m Friday.
Newly announced performances include:
Jay Leno – 7 p.m., Feb. 14., Tickets are 37-$117.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part IV – 8 p.m., April 1. Tickets are $24.50-$82.
“With a cast consisting of incredible rock and roll singers and stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, Neil Berg returns by popular demand to share more of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever,” the theater said in a news release. “From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, up until MTV in the early ’80s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll features groundbreaking music with tributes to iconic rock stars, groups and genres.”
Leno is known as the “hardest working man in show business,” the news release states.
Formerly the host of “The Tonight Show,” Leno is a stand-up comedian and children’s book author. He currently hosts the CNBC Television series, “Jay Leno’s Garage.”
For two decades, he hosted “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”
