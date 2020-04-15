Children in our community impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools are closed.
Visits with friends and family are limited.
Parents are being asked to do even more to help their children learn.
At a time when stress is high, children are bored and the future is unknown, one thing is clear — we need the arts to inspire us more than ever.
To help families, teachers and caregivers, during this time, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s Arts Education and Community Engagement team, with support from the Van Wezel Foundation, has launched a free online resource to help address the needs of our community.
The Van Wezel Artworks Anywhere service provides free, online resources from Van Wezel Teaching Artists to help children learn science, reading, how to sew costumes, the joys of dancing and making music.
As the largest supporter of arts education along the Suncoast, the foundation helps serve more than 30,000 students, 400 teachers and 176 schools across five counties.
At a time of incredible change in our world, the Artworks Anywhere initiative is a meaningful extension of the Foundation’s arts education mission; especially now when families, teachers and caregivers need it most.
The best thing about Artworks Anywhere is children can learn and play while their parents, teachers and caregivers have trusted materials to use for remote learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.