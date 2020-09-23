SARASOTA — The Van Wezel Foundation announced that during its 2020 fiscal year it granted $575,000 to support arts education and integration programming, impacting 35,000 children, educators and families across the region.
It made the announcement as a part of Arts in Education Week.
It worked through COVID-19 to seed funding to establish and continue to provide on-going support for Artworks Anywhere, which helped deliver remote learning opportunities to students, families, educators, early learning centers and school districts. These grants were made possible through the generosity of individual, corporate and foundation donors.
Artworks Anywhere is a Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall education department program.
“The Van Wezel Foundation is fueled by the power of our community’s commitment to philanthropy,” Van Wezel Foundation CEO Cheryl Mendelson said. “We are incredibly fortunate that despite the overwhelming challenges due to the global pandemic, our supporters recognize that investing in arts education is essential to shaping the fabric of a child’s life.”
Van Wezel Foundation has provided philanthropic support for more than 30 years as a part of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, owned by the city of Sarasota.
Other foundation grants helped fund initiatives such as Van Wezel Schooltime Performances and the two-generational learning programs like Family Literacy and Science Nights.
Contributions to the Van Wezel Foundation also provided support for professional development training for more than 240 teachers, emphasizing the use of the arts in the classroom to support language skills, early reading, and STEAM. Additional support also was provided to Van Wezel teaching artists to provide arts experiences to 575 students with disabilities, including a unique partnership between Oak Park School and Lakeview Elementary.
The foundation generated more than $1 million during the fiscal yea.
“Through a legacy endowment fund established from Louise Appleton, the Foundation and the Hall bestowed the Appleton Teacher of the Year award at the gala to three outstanding educators in the community: Melissa Forsten, a first-grade teacher at Atwater Elementary; Joanna Fox, a creative writing teacher at Booker Middle School and Tatiana Ignotis, an ESOL instructor at Venice Middle School.
Other organizations that benefited through the Foundation’s Arts for All program included the American Red Cross; Big Brothers Big Sisters; Girls, Inc.; The Florida Center; The Haven; Senior Friendship Centers; Special Olympics and Suncoast Charities for Children.
“We are honored to serve our mission to ensure that all members of our community can experience the power of the arts,” Mendelson said. “Every day, I’m inspired by the true spirit of giving of our donors. It’s their passion that makes this important work possible.”
The Van Wezel Foundation has existed since 1987. For more information, visit vwfoundation.org.
