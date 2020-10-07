SARASOTA — The Van Wezel Foundation kicked off its 2021 giving season with a $25,000 matching gift, thanks to the generosity of the James and Maryann Armour Family Foundation.
Through Oct. 4, all donations received as part of this campaign were to be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000 and go toward Virtual Schooltime Performances, led by the Van Wezel’s Arts Education Department.
Last year, the Van Wezel Foundation’s investment in arts education provided more than 35,000 arts experiences for students and their families. With this year’s program going virtual, even more students and families can participate in these learning experiences.
“This has been a challenging time for so many teachers and their students,” Maryann Armour said. “With the amazing Virtual Schooltime Performances planned, our gift will ensure even more children begin a love of learning and experience the performing arts in a meaningful and relevant way.”
The retired teacher and her husband have supported the Van Wezel Foundation since 2006. They share the Foundation’s belief that engagement in the arts is essential for communities to thrive.
With additional support from donors and investors, foundation grants will go toward a series of Virtual Schooltime Performances and other innovative curriculum-based programs. Many virtual arts experiences will include a live Zoom talkback with actors and authors after each performance.
The series will be available to every classroom in all schools across five counties: Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Charlotte and Hillsborough. Additional programming will be available for after-school programs and social service organizations serving students in pre-K to grade 12.
“For nearly 15 years, the James and Maryann Armour Family Foundation has invested in arts education for students,” said Cheryl Mendelson, CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation. “With the matching gift campaign supporting virtual arts experiences, their gift, and every donation matched, will ensure limitless learning opportunities for teachers, students and families throughout our region.”
For more information on the Foundation and its mission, visit VWFoundation.org, or find it on Facebook and Instagram.
