SARASOTA — The Van Wezel Foundation is launching a regional, communitywide survey to obtain feedback for the planning of a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center at the center of The Bay Park near downtown Sarasota.

The Sarasota Performing Arts Center is at the heart of the city of Sarasota’s master plan to develop the Sarasota Bayfront into a cultural and economic legacy for the region.

The regional survey spans from Tampa to Port Charlotte and is being conducted by Alexander Babbage, a national scientific-based research firm specializing in cultural destination studies. All participant data will remain anonymous. Visit MySarasotaPerforming ArtsCenter.org to take the survey.

The Van Wezel Foundation is leading the vision for the new performing arts center in a public-private partnership with the city of Sarasota. The goal for the Center is to operate 12 months out of the year and present relevant, world-class programming for all audiences.

Preliminary planning calls for a state-of-the-art 230,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility that provides programming all year long, and includes various performance and civic spaces:


• 2,250-seat main stage with universal accessibility

• 400-seat flexible performance space

• 10,000-square-foot education and lifelong learning center

• multiple outdoor public performance spaces

• state-of-the-art technology and design advances

