Guests who attend the function to benefit the AAUW Girls Tech Trek program are in for more than a champagne tea event.
This year’s event will be held Nov. 4 at Plantation Golf and Country Club. The guest speaker will be Vee Garry-Chiulli, one of the best-known women in Venice during the past 30 years. For 10 of those years, she was the host and producer of “Vee on Venice,” a local television show on which she interviewed most of the area’s movers and shakers.
With a doctorate in education, Garry-Chiulli was a teacher of nearly every age group from elementary school to graduate school. From 1987 to 1991, she was a professor at the University of South Florida in Sarasota.
She also has been president of a United Way chapter and member of countless boards — including the Montessori System, Oswego Library in New York, and, in Sarasota, the old Pelican Man’s Bird Sanctuary.
She has been a lecter at Epiphany Cathedral for 25 years but also is one of its regular greeters, former editor and now a contributor to its paper, children’s book reviewer for professional journals, member of Women’s Sertoma since 1994, former Mrs. Venice (1994) and the chairman of Women’s Sertoma’s annual Miss Venice scholarship competition (including this year), grand marshal of a past Sun Fiesta Parade and winner of the Muses Grand Champion Award from the Arts and Cultural Alliance.
These are simply some of the highlights of the life of a woman who has made a positive difference wherever she has lived over the years.
Garry-Chiulli moves faster and does more in a day than most people who are decades younger. That is but one more reason the local AAUW tapped her to speak for this particular program.
The champagne tea will begin at noon at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., in Venice. Tickets are $40 per person. For reservations, call 941-484-5826.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.