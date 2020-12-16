In mid-November the Pedaling Pelicans of Pelican Pointe cycled 100 miles on a Space Coast adventure.
The 12 adventurous neighbors cycled 100 miles to Key West last year and enjoyed the trip so much they decided the event needed to be a yearly activity.
This year’s adventure started in Stuart, with a planned 40-mile ride for the first day. The group had a vehicle to assist with any possible breakdowns and to help scout out potential problem areas along the planned route. Tom Braun and Don Moore shared the sag driving responsibility which allowed the other cyclists to ride all day.
Riding along Highway A1A was picturesque and the temperatures had finally cooled to the mid-80s, which made each day’s riding comfortable. The first day’s lunch was at a scenic spot on the Fort Pierce Inlet. Watching the boat traffic fight the incoming tide was similar to watching salmon attempting to head upstream to spawn.
The afternoon’s ride included a stop at the Navy Seal Museum in Fort Pierce. This is a fascinating museum that lets you explore the secret world of special naval warfare. The museum resides on the training grounds of the original Navy combat divers, the Frogmen, and is a must for anyone who would enjoy testing their skill, agility and strength against one of the toughest and most rigorous obstacle courses to be found anywhere.
The first day’s 40-mile ride ended in Vero Beach. While the men drove back to pick up the cars in Stuart, the women were able to walk the beach and enjoy the hotel pool setting. That evening’s dinner proved interesting as the group of 12 diners walked to the nearest restaurant, the Ocean Grill. It was a Saturday night. They had no reservations, but as luck would have it, there was a large round table that seated 12 right in the middle of the main dining room. The table was quite unique because it was crafted from a single piece of Brazilian mahogany.
On the second morning the crew woke up to torrential rain that was estimated to last until 1 p.m. After breakfast a unanimous decision was quickly reached to drive to Cocoa Beach where the sun was shining and the scheduled inn said we could get into our rooms early. The rain proved to be fortuitous as the group noticed while driving that the day’s scheduled ride along A1A was not as picturesque and some of the areas and not as safe as one would like.
