Despite their own problems as the pandemic continues and even escalates, Venetians continue to support the things that brought them to this specific town in the first place.
Venetian generosity was evident during the Giving Challenge, when so many people stepped up to give to the nearly 700 causes registered with the challenge.
It continues today as we watch our cherished Venice Theatre putting its classes online and trying to figure out when and how to reopen its theater spaces. Consider that the theater will have to cut its normal seating capacity by 50% and keep patrons safely distanced from one another.
That can be done within the theater seats by putting no more than two groups of four in the center section of the main theater and just one group of up to four in the side sections. That way, latecomers will not disrupt anyone in order to reach their seats. The bigger problem is how to handle theater-goers in the lobby and bar area before the show and at intermission. The normal line going into the ladies room is another challenge.
And then how does the theater continue to pay its superior staff, when its income has plummeted and so many ongoing costs remain. Government and foundation grants have helped and so has the generosity of Bill Jervey who has allowed his recent matching gifts to the theater to be used for these current problems. The theater needs $100,000 in donations by Sept. 30 to receive $250,000 from Jervey’s million-dollar challenge.
Theater patrons helped in other ways by not requesting refunds for their unused tickets for canceled shows this spring, Others are continuing to help with donations and even ticket purchases for the coming season although when and even if that season will begin is not yet written in stone.
Venice Symphony, Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band and similar organizations are also hurting, although their fixed expenses are far lower because they have smaller staffs and no buildings to maintain. Each is an important part of what makes Venice unique. Help if you can.
Venice Art Center has a small paid staff but a large building to maintain while nearly all of its income avenues (classes and cafe to name two) have been seriously impacted. If people staying at home from any of these organizations would give half of what they normally would pay for a ticket or a class, it could make a huge difference.
As for your favorite restaurants, which also are hurting even if they are open, an occasional take out or delivered order can help.
Animals are being impacted, too. Suncoast Humane Society is just one example of an animal care facility stretched to the max. While many animals have found new homes and volunteers have taken other animals into their own homes, people still count on Suncoast and similar shelters for help.
Some generous people have come to the aid of the shelters with substantial matching gifts to cover basic day-to-day maintenance of the facilities.
And then along came Phoenix, an animal so neglected that an appeal for some $2,500 was issued to save a dog so emaciated that its bones protruded and skin sagged. And there were other problems too. Yet Phoenix was one of the most lovable dogs seen at Suncoast. The first photos I saw, about three weeks ago, were scary. Could Phoenix even be saved, he had been so mistreated and yet, he still loved to play with people when given the chance.
“His healing is just beginning, he won’t be ready to be adopted for a bit,” said Suncoast spokesperson Lena Hart. “Right now we are trying to get his immediate concerns cared for, like his poor skin, his ears… and then figure out any underlying conditions. His unacceptable state of health does not hold him back from loving people, from playing, from being silly. He adores everyone he comes in contact with. He loves to be hugged, to be included, he likes to watch out the window. He loves toys and to play fetch… he will do anything for a treat, even though he does not have to do a darn thing anymore to have food in his belly. His past is behind him. His heart is happy and bigger than his head."
Suncoast collected about half of what will be needed for the treatments he needs and, most of all, Phoenix is no longer skin and bone. He loves people and loves to play.
Phoenix is the perfect name for this super friendly dog rescued by Suncoast Humane Society. Phoenix arrived at Suncoast in little more than skin-and-bones shape, among a list of maladies. Now he is well on the road to recovery.
Photos of Phoenix show that his recovery is underway. His smile and friendly nature have not changed but one can no longer see his bones protruding from every inch of his formerly malnourished body.
According to the Suncoast website, Phoenix is ready for the Empty the Shelters Adoption by the names of #AdoptPhoenix #TheGoodestBoy. To donate go to humane.org/donate/shelter-angel/donations-matched-up-to-2500-double-your-impact-to-help-phoenix-rise/
These are trying times for certain with so many people out of work, or working reduced hours and pandemic numbers rising so fast in Florida that this state is now one of the most dangerous places to be. Everyone needs to wear a mask when out and about and to use hand sanitizer whenever soap and water is not at hand.
But despite all this, I have faith in the people who have made this town so special.
Yet another example is Venice MainStreet’s annual Christmas in July event which was to happen July 17 and 18 with all sorts of special deals at member locations. Wear your masks and keep your distance if you go or, stay home and call in to order a gift certificate or some item you can pick up.
There are more than 45 businesses participating -- mostly downtown but also including Sharky’s On The Pier, Finns at Sharky's and Snook Haven.
Check the Venice Mainstreet website for member businesses and to see some of the deals, like the $100 gift card to Sharky’s, Finns or Snook Haven with a 50% bonus: $25 certificate to Finns, $15 to Sharky’s and $10 for Snook Haven. Gift cards can be purchased July 15-22 at those restaurants or online.
Practice social distancing, wear your mask and do whatever you can to help your favorite businesses and organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.