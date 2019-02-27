Literacy fundraiserRandy Wayne White, best-selling Southwest Florida novelist, will be at Venice Yacht Club Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., talking about his characters, Doc Ford and Hannah Smith.
The evening will help support Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, a nonprofit that helps adults improve their English speaking, reading and writing skills.
Dress is business casual; hors d’oeuvres served, cash bar available. Call 941-544-9797 or 941-412-0107. Tickets are $100, available online at: literacychangeslives.org.
Libraries, Orioles encourage readingSarasota County and the Baltimore Orioles encourage youth literacy and foster a love of reading with a Big League Reader program. Children who sign up at a county library and read three or more books during February and March earn a free reserved grandstand ticket to the Orioles’ Spring Training game at Ed Smith Stadium on March 24.
Libraries include: Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., 941-861-1260; William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., 941-861-1330; and Osprey Library at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-918-4037.
