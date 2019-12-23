Woman gets two years in jail for kidnapping teen
PUNTA GORDA— A woman accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old autistic girl last year took a plea agreement and was giving two years in prison.
Brenda Cambron, 54, showed little emotion as she stood in a jail uniform Monday to hear her sentence at the courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Cambron, who previously had her parental rights revoked and was ordered to have no contact with her daughter, was accused of kidnapping the child from her foster home and bringing her across state lines. She was found unharmed in Mississippi.
Cambron pleaded no contest to interference with the custody of a child and removing a minor from the state.
She was sentenced to 24 months in prison, and will receive credit for any time served, and 36 months of state probation. She is to have no contact with the teenager.
The original kidnapping charges against her were not prosecuted.
Puppy left to suffocate; saved by deputy
ARCADIA — A 4-month-old pit bull puppy was found left to suffocate in a DeSoto County cemetery Dec. 12, tied up inside a plastic trash bag. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible.
According to the incident report, Cpl. Matthew Plymale was flagged down around 1:40 p.m on Dec. 12 by a man at Union Cemetery in reference to the dog in the trash bag. Plymale jumped out of his vehicle and cut the dog out of the bag.
The man who flagged him down said he was taking a test drive with a vehicle he was repairing when he noticed the bag moving in the cemetery. He didn’t see anyone else in the area and had no clue where the puppy came from.
The puppy was photographed, and Plymale fashioned a collar out of rope, securing the puppy in the bed of his truck. When Animal Control answered, an employee responded to the office to house the dog, which is believed to be 4 months old.
The plastic bag was submitted to evidence for processing, and the puppy’s photo was posted on the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Deputies are trying to locate the owner or person responsible for leaving the dog to suffocate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Plymale at the Sheriff’s Office or DeSoto County Animal Control.
The Sheriff’s Office is calling the puppy “Bouncer.”
Sunseeker expects about 300,000 visitors a year
PORT CHARLOTTE — Sunseeker keeps announcing new management picks for its emerging resort in Charlotte Harbor.
Kory Foltz will be the executive chef for the resort, which is scheduled to open in 2021.
Foltz is a graduate of the Florida Culinary Institute and has worked in culinary roles at hotels in Clearwater Beach, Sarasota, Tampa and Boston.
Sunseeker is a new venture of Allegiant Travel Company. The resort is under construction and will include 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended stay suites as well as conference space, restaurants, bars and retail outlets along a half-mile waterfront walkway.
The resort expects to have a permanent workforce of 800 people.
"Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is anticipated to spark an increase of 300,000 visitors annually to the area," the company announced Monday.
Braves Farmers Market changes days during holidays
WEST VILLAGES - The Braves Farmers Market will see a temporary day change for the next two weeks, due to the upcoming holidays.
The market, which is usually held Wednesdays at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port will not be open on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
The market was open on Tuesday, and will be open again Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.
The market will be open regular hours, from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit the North Port Farmer’s Market page on Facebook.
