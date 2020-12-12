Group expels former North Port city manager
NORTH PORT - Former North Port City Manager Pete Lear has been expelled from a professional trade agency for his conduct at City Hall.
The International City/County Management Association ripped Lear in a document for his conduct as city manager. Lear went on involuntary paid leave in July after details of a workplace romance surfaced.
According Jessica Cowles, the association’s ethics adviser in Washington, D.C., Lear had violated several tenets in the agency’s code of conduct.
After reviewing an outside investigation into Lear’s workplace romance and other related documents, the association’s executive board voted Dec. 5 to censure and expel Lear from the group’s membership.
Disciplining Lear in such extremes is deemed “the most severe sanction available to the board,” Cowles wrote in the document sent to North Port officials.
And while Lear acknowledged the ICMA board’s decision as “consequences to my actions,” he disagreed on its harshness, saying it left him “without a path for reinstatement/redemption at some point in the future.”
Cowles acknowledged that.
“The board’s decision is final, and ICMA now considers the matter closed.”
Signs of red tide in Lee, Collier waters
SARASOTA - Red tide is rearing its head in Lee and Collier counties.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported small patches of the toxic red tide algae appearing in low and medium concentrations.
According to water samples taken between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, red tide was discovered in samples taken in Pine Island Sound near Boca Grande Pass, south to Vanderbilt Beach in Naples.
No signs of red tide were detected in water samples taken north of Pine Island Sound, including Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Mote Marine Laboratory Beach Conditions daily reports Friday saw no complaints of “respiratory irritations,” a sure sign of a more intense red tide bloom, in Sarasota County and for almost all Gulf beaches.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
Allegiant vetoes privatized airport idea
PUNTA GORDA - The scramble for power over the Punta Gorda Airport continued as Allegiant Travel Co. exercised its veto power, killing a plan to privatize the airport.
The airline’s Dec. 8 letter surfaced at the state legislative delegation showcase at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, where residents gather to present requests to Sen. Ben Albritton, Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Michael Grant.
The Punta Gorda City Council had planned to ask legislators to help them revive a privatization plan for the county’s small airport.
A copy of a letter from Allegiant to Airport CEO James Parish nixed the idea.
He summarized federal legislation effectively giving Allegiant veto power over any privatization deal. Federal law requires 65% of commercial airlines to approve, and Allegiant is the only airline in Punta Gorda.
“Based on what we know today, Allegiant does not intend to provide approval of the proposal.”- Staff Reports
