SARASOTA – Kristie Skoglund has been selected the new chief executive officer for The Florida Center for Early Childhood by its Board of Directors.
Skoglund had been its chief operating officer.
She replaces Kathryn Shea as chief executive officer.
“There is no one more deserving of this position,” board chair Jeff Woodin said in a news release. “Kristie has worked for The Florida Center for more than 20 years, climbing the ranks from counselor to early childhood expert.”
The Board of Directors voted Aug. 13 to promote Skoglund.
“I truly love the work of The Florida Center and I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the next CEO,” Skoglund said in the news release. “I definitely have some big shoes to fill.”
For more information, visit thefloridacenter.org or call 941-371-8820.
New book on COVID-19 by Venice doctor available
The latest book by Venice doctor Julio Gonzalez is now available, he announced in an email.
"Coronalessons" was hampered by several levels of life, he said, including online delays and financial troubles of a publisher.
"It's been a long and frustrating process, which has included multiple bans from Amazon, interference with our marketing efforts, being inexplicably spammed by email providers, and a COVID-related bankruptcy of our original printer," he wrote. "Despite these setbacks, the print version of 'Coronalessons' is finally available."
He called it "the most comprehensive book on our earliest experience with COVID-19."
It sells for $18.95 currently and is available at thefederalistpages.com/store.
