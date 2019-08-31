In harmony with its emphasis on education and community outreach, the Venice Area Historical Society annually awards scholarships to deserving graduating seniors at Venice High School.
Recently, The Betty Intagliata Scholarship, established in 2011, was awarded to Allison Poole; The Sue Chapman Scholarship, established in 2013, was awarded to Ronica Smith; and The William Jervey Scholarship, established in 2014, was awarded to Emily Porter.
Tom Bowers, chair of the VAHS education committee, presented awards to the 2019 scholarship winners at the May 21 Society lecture.
