Annual toy drive continues
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth annual holiday toy drive benefiting the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian ad Litem program.
More than 1,500 children from Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.
Because the children range in age from newborn to 18 years old with varying needs, the holiday initiative is focused solely on toys and gift cards and does not include clothing or stuffed animals. All donations must be new and unwrapped.
The drive continues until Dec. 15.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 12, Santa will be at headquarters to collect donations. Donors are encouraged to wear masks and can take a quick selfie with Santa while their vehicle is in “park.” There will be no on-site parking and donors are asked to remain in their vehicles.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd. For more information, call 941-861-4005.
New mural in Punta GordaPUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Mural Society is ending 2020 with a new mural to capture the history of the old Army air field built in 1943.
The Punta Gorda Army Air Field was used to train pilots during World War II.
Artist Keith Goodson started painting Tuesday, and he expects to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting. Progress photos will be posted on the Society’s website (www.puntagordamurals.org).
The air field was used from February 1944 to September 1945 to train an estimated 750 U.S. pilots for WWII. The Army Air Corps staffed the facility with 44 officers and 1,097 enlisted men and had more than 100 aircraft on the ground. Training ended on Sept. 1, 1945, one day before the Japanese surrendered.
North Port pushes sewers over septicNORTH PORT — It’s going to cost more to flush or shower in some parts of North Port. But not soon.
Commissioners at a Monday workshop approved the first stages of replacing septic tanks and drain fields with city services. City water is also in the future, for new and existing homes.
The design phase moved forward Monday for the Blue Ridge-North Salford district. It was picked because it’s near existing water and sewer services in central North Port.
The consensus was unanimous, 4-0.
Monday’s move followed years of debate. Opponents argue it’s too much money, as in nearly $1 billion in North Port alone, or a $1 billion in Florida each of the next 20 years, researchers estimate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.