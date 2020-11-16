Water main replacement progresses
VENICE — The city's of Water Main Replacement Phase 6 project involves the installation of new water mains in road right of way to replace old water mains located in rear and side property easements, and replacement of some old water mains within the road right of way.
Work is scheduled in these areas:
• Ringling Drive South at the northwest corner of Base Avenue East — installation of a new water main valve on the west side of the road right of way.
• Harbor Drive South, Cooper Street and Palmetto Court — water meter relocations from rear easements to new service lines in the right of way.
• Ponce de Leon Avenue — water meter relocations.
• Valencia Road at Ocala Street — installation of a new water main valve on the east side of the road right of way and service line installations from the new water main to the right of way.
• Tampa Avenue West between Nokomis Avenue North and North Tamiami Trail — asphalt restoration.
For more information, call Cynthia Fitzpatrick, Utilities Project coordinator, at 941-882-7290.
Bridge work set for Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Maintenance crews will be working on the Venice Avenue Bridge from Monday, Nov. 30, through Thursday, Dec. 3, making routine repairs to the drawbridge structure.
A flagging crew will allow alternating eastbound and westbound traffic over the bridge between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The recommended alternate routes are the Circus and KMI (Hatchett Creek) bridges at the south and north ends of the island.
City hosting blood drive in December
VENICE — OneBlood will hold a two-day blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 10, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
Donors are asked to wear a face covering (mask) and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Each donor will receive a free OneBlood Tervis Tumbler and $10 eGift Card, along with a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack. Additionally, all successful donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
ID is required.
For more information or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 9354.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.