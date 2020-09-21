Sarasota County business tax due Sept. 30
SARASOTA - The 2020-21 Sarasota County business tax is due by Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The county business tax is required if you are engaging in a business, profession or occupation located within Sarasota County.
Any business that has not received a renewal notice or a new business that has not registered should contact the tax collector immediately at 941-861-8300, option 3, or Info@SarasotaTaxCollector.com.
People who pay at SarasotaTaxCollector.com can print a receipt the next business day.
Payments can also be mailed to 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota FL 34236 or placed in a 24-hour drop box at the Adams Lane entrance of the Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd.; at the entrance of the Mid-County Office, 6100 Sawyer Loop Road; near the south entrance of the Anderson Administration Center in Venice, 4000 South Tamiami Trail; or at the utility payment drive-thru bypass lane at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Walk-in payments are not accepted at this time.
Any county business tax unpaid after Wednesday will be delinquent and additional money will be due.
Businesses in the cities of Sarasota, Venice and North Port and in the town of Longboat Key may also be required to pay a city business tax.
Voting registration deadline is Oct. 5
SARASOTA — Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner recommends that voters confirm before the deadline that they are registered and their voter registration information is current.
At SarasotaVotes.com, click on “Voter Information” in the main menu and then on “Voter Lookup” and follow the instructions.
Paper applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or be postmarked by the Oct. 5 deadline. The elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5.
An application may also be submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov before midnight Oct. 5.
Registration applications are at all three elections offices; public libraries; military recruitment offices; and public assistance offices. They may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.
Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
Vote-by-mail ballots being sent
SARASOTA — Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to active duty military personnel and families and overseas U.S. citizens.
Ballots are scheduled for mailing to domestic voters beginning Sept. 24. Subsequent requests for vote-by-mail ballots will be processed and ballots mailed daily.
A request for a ballot must be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to allow enough time for the ballot to reach the voter and be returned to the elections office in time to be counted.
Voted ballots must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3, to be counted. They can be returned in person as well as by mail.
The signature on file at the time the vote-by-mail ballot is received is the one that will be used to verify the signature on the vote-by-mail ballot. Update your signature by submitting a Florida Voter Registration Application to the elections office.
City hosts two-day blood drive
VENICE - OneBlood will hold a two-day blood drive, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Thursday, Oct. 8, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
People who have a fever, who have been exposed to someone who may have COVID-19, who are awaiting test results or who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked not to attempt to donate.
Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Donors will receive two pairs of OneBlood cancer-awareness socks; a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard; a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening; and a snack; as well as a free COVID-19 antibody test.
ID is required.
For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 9354.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.