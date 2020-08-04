bloodcut040415_C (copy)

IMAGE PROVIDED OneBlood will host a blood drive in Venice on Wednesday.

Blood drive at City Hall on Aug. 5

VENICE — OneBlood is having a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The public is welcome to donate.

COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

Donors are asked to wear a face covering and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.

Each donor will receive a free OneBlood tote bag; a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard; a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening; and a snack.

All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

ID is required.

For more information or to make an appointment online (recommended), visit OneBlood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code 9354.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments