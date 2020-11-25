Bridge work set
for Nov. 30-Dec. 3Maintenance crews will be working on the Venice Avenue Bridge from Nov. 30, through, Dec. 3, making routine repairs to the drawbridge structure.
A flagging crew will allow alternating eastbound and westbound traffic over the bridge between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The recommended alternate routes are the Circus and KMI (Hatchett Creek) bridges at the south and north ends of the island.
No garbage collection on ThanksgivingVENICE — City Hall will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected in the city on Thanksgiving Day. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be picked up on customers’ next regular collection day, Nov. 30.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday Nov. 28. Residents should have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on, Nov. 30.
In the event of a utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770. This line is for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County Government offices and services will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
There will be no curbside collection of trash, recycling and yard waste on Nov. 26. All remaining collections will be delayed by one day due to the holiday.
Regular bus services will be suspended on Thanksgiving Day.
Full COVID-19 modified bus services will resume on Friday.
Libraries will be closed Nov. 26 and 27.
The CARES Call Center will be closed Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 for the holiday, reopening Monday, Nov. 30.
Sheriff hosting annual toy drive
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth annual holiday toy drive benefiting the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian ad Litem program.
More than 1,500 children from Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.
Because the children range in age from newborn to 18 years old with varying needs, the holiday initiative is focused solely on toys and gift cards and does not include clothing or stuffed animals. All donations must be new and unwrapped.
The drive begins, Dec. 1, and continues until Dec. 15.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 12, Santa will be at headquarters to collect donations. Donors are invited to drive by, drop their donation off with Santa and receive an SCSO swag bag.
Donors are encouraged to wear masks and can take a quick selfie with Santa while their vehicle is in “park.” There will be no on-site parking and donors are asked to remain in their vehicles.
Toys can also be delivered any day of the week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd. For more information, call the Community Affairs Office at 941-861-4005.
