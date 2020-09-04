City offers election information
VENICE — The election for Venice City Council seats 1 and 2, currently held by Council Member Mitzie Fiedler and Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom, is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Fiedler is running unopposed. Brian Kelly and Bill Willson are seeking Newsom’s seat.
Campaign finance reports and other election information are at Venicegov.com/government/city-clerk/election-original.
Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice city limits.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Monday, Oct. 5. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be done by mail, phone or online, is Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, South Venice.
Visit SarasotaVotes.com for more information.
Customer survey deadline is Sept. 11The city of Venice is requesting customer feedback on garbage collection frequency and recycling services via a short online survey.
The survey is for city residents who use cart service for trash and recycling collection (not for dumpster service). Only one survey should be completed per household.
The survey link is SurveyMonkey.com/r/COVSolidWaste. It’s also at VeniceGov.com, at the top of the homepage.
The deadline is Friday, Sept. 11.
Relief assistance available in areaSARASOTA — People and businesses can opt-in to receive updates and information on assistance provided through the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund by text, landline, email, TDD/TTY or the Alert Sarasota County mobile app.
Notifications may include dates when applications go live; the need for additional documentation; and updates on fund distributions.
For individual assistance, text SRQCARESInd to 888777.
For business assistance, text SRQCARESBiz to 888777.
People already registered in the Alert Sarasota County system can log into their account and update their notification preferences.
The county is also establishing a call center to answer questions and provide information on program details, including the application process once it opens.
Jacaranda library closed for upgradesThe Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, will be closed through Sept. 27 for repairs to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
This is part of a major project to install new HVAC, LED lighting and water-conserving plumbing fixtures at 21 Sarasota County-owned facilities.
