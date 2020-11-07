City Hall closed Nov. 11
VENICE — Venice City Hall will be closed, Nov. 11, for the observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
There will be no change in pickups for garbage, yard waste and recyclables. Items should be at the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of utilities service emergency, call 941-486-2770.
Vacancies on city board
VENICE — The city is seeking applicants for vacancies on the Planning Commission and Architectural Review Boards.
The Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. Applicants must be a city resident.
The Architectural Review Board meets on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. This seat is for a city resident or city property owner.
All city board members are required to comply with the state Public Records and Sunshine laws, including the use of a city email account and a city iPad for city business.
More information and an application are available at VeniceGov.com. Click on the “Government” tab and then on “Advisory Boards” under “City Clerk” in the drop-down menu. Or contact Administrative Coordinator Mercedes Barcia at mbarcia@venicegov.com or 941-882-7392.
Applications will be accepted for 10 days, though the period may be extended.
Classic cars cruise tonightENGLEWOOD — Mike Robuluck hopes owners of classic automobiles will cruise on down to West Dearborn Street for an enjoyable Saturday.
It will be the first time since March that car owners are going to get together on West Dearborn Street.
Today’s cruise will be very informal.
“We’re having a cruising party,” Robuluck said.
He’s expecting members of five different auto clubs to participate.
Festivities start 3 p.m. with DJ Tommy’s Tunes providing the music and classic cars arriving at 5 p.m. along the 400 block of West Dearborn Street.
For more information about the cruising party, call Robuluck at 850-512-5005.
