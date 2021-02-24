Mote sets up hotline
SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region.
The number is 888-345-2335.
People are asked to call the the hotline but not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Recall of sauce sold in VeniceVENICE — A Florida food company has issued a recall alert for several of its products — including one sold in Venice.
Delicae Gourmet LLC said it had an “undeclared shrimp allergen” in its Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” it said through the FDA.
Those sauces were sold in Venice, among other areas.
“The three products are packed in 12 oz. glass bottles with green shrink wraps on the necks,” it said.
The brand name is Delicae Gourmet.
“Consumers with questions may contact Delicae Gourmet at 1-800-942-2502.”
Girl Scout cookies for saleVENICE — The Girl Scout Cookie Program is underway and the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is seeking support to help girls have a positive and successful cookie season despite challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs through March 21. Orders are underway and cookie booth sales start Feb. 19.
To find a cookie booth, enter a ZIP code at www.girlscoutcookies.org or visit www.gsgcf.org.
This year, the Council is looking for businesses, organizations and individuals to surprise area troops by buying out the complete inventory of a cookie booth or becoming a major product program donor by purchasing 100 or more boxes of cookies. Customers may also buy cookies for “Hometown Heroes.”
Local Girl Scouts will deliver cookies to essential workers and veterans, and partner with Support Our Troops for deployed military personnel.
Contact Kelly McGraw at kmcgraw@gsgcf.org or 941-921-5358, ext. 318.
