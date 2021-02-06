City wants better COVID protocols
at eventsPUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council is pushing for a new rule to crack down on events which violate coronavirus safety protocols on city property.
The issue came to light after the Charlotte Harbor Chili, Beer & Blues Fest in Punta Gorda, where guidelines were reportedly ignored.
“We had a really big problem over the weekend and a lot people contacted me complaining about huge amounts of people in big clusters at the chili festival and no masks were in sight,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said. “It was not a healthy environment.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis restricted enforcement of coronavirus mandates last year.
City Attorney David Levin said, in the case of event permits, enforcement is possible.
Chili festival organizer Jerry Cleffi told The Daily Sun they followed all the guidelines approved by the city.
Matthews suggested violators could be restricted from future permit approval.
“I think we need to be very firm about when we give an approval for an event request that they must follow those rules or they may not get another permit in the future,” she said.
Linen drive underway for TidewellSARASOTA — Leadership Sarasota and Junior League Sustainers is teaming up with Tidewell Foundation, Inc. for a linen drive for Tidewell Hospice patients through Feb. 14.
“We are so grateful to partner with Leadership Sarasota and the Junior League Sustainers on this important initiative,” Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason said in a news release.
Donated linens will be distributed to those in need through Tidewell teams.
Tidewell Hospice provides care for about 10,000 patients throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties every year.
The community can donate new linens by purchasing them at bit.ly/TidewellLinen2021, the news release noted.
Or they can be dropped off at:
• Treasures Thrift Shop: 523 Venice Bypass No. 41, Venice
• Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce: 1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota
New market in North PortNORTH PORT — If you’re needing a break from the Venice Farmer’s Market, there’s a North Port option.
A new weekly market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at Sumter Boulevard and U.S. 41.
North Port resident Bill Grimes started it last year in front of City Hall as a summer market, but it didn’t last.
The family market now has vendors selling arts and crafts and there are food trucks. Grimes is hoping to add more produce vendors.
“Right now, there are 14 vendors,” he said. “There is a popcorn booth, a jewelry vendor and two food trucks. I’m always looking for new ones. I try to rotate them out every week to give different people a chance to show off and sell their food.”
For more information, send an email to npsm0005@gmail.com or call 941-441-7609.
