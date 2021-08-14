ESTERO — Every summer since 2011, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been attending conventions in both English and Spanish at the Hertz Arena in Estero. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event.
The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.
Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
Christian movie night
NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, is offering the Christian family movie, “Like Arrows,” to the community at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Popcorn and beverages will be available. Call the church office, 941-426-5580 with any questions. The church follow CDC guidelines regarding mask wearing.
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port, is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The next sale will be the Mega Sale on Aug. 14.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at941-206-1000.
