Online entries are being encourages but in-person entries are also being allowed for Venice Art Center’s “Harvest Moon.”
The “Harvest Moon” exhibition runs Sept. 18-Oct. 8 at the Nokomis Avenue site.
The art center is accepting all media with anyone — member or not — allowed to enter one or two pieces for the show.
To enter online, visit www.veniceartcenter.com and follow the instructions through the exhibitions tab.
Those who would like to bring their art to the center can bring their entries — and payments — to the center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sept. 12.
To limit contact while submitting your actual art, make sure that your entry or entries are clearly marked on the back with all the entry information. Place your entry or entries on the receiving table at the Art Center.
It noted anyone entering online agrees they have met exhibit rules and regulations of the exhibit.
Any entries that do not meet the rules will not be included in the exhibition.
Art will be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 9.
For more information, email suzanne@veniceartcenter.com.
