Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Venice at heart of search in Gabby case

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read

VENICE — Venice is at the heart of the latest search for Brian Laundrie, wanted as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming.

After the search for Laundrie from the North Port entrance of the Carlton Reserve proved unsuccessful over the weekend, several law enforcement agencies on Tuesday morning moved operations to the Venice entrance of the Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie and Petito both live in North Port, and Laundrie is believed to be camping in the vast park, according to his parents.

Many media outlets camped out along the intersection right before the entrance, which was blocked off to the public.

ATVs drove by and helicopters circled overhead as the media waited for any updates on the days-long search for Laundrie.

The search for Laundrie is not an easy one. A quick look at the park’s history shows why.

Years ago ago, a dentist purposely wandered the Carlton Reserve, a vast space of some 34 square miles.

Total land around the Reserve is nearly 80,000 acres, a place of wetlands, prairie grasses and swamps, lurking dangers of entangled vines and roots if a hiker got turned around, as cellphone service is spotty.

The dentist had left his wife. His world wasn’t a happy place. After locating the dentist’s car, police searched the reserve for days. They used dogs and four-wheelers.

Eventually, they gave up.

Brian Search

Police have launched three ground searches for Brian Laundrie at three points since Saturday, first at the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park in North Port, then at two difference entrances for the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

Six years later, a hiker happened across human remains 50 yards off a trail. It was the dentist. He had leaned against a tree and shot himself. So much space, where only the sounds of passing jetliners or a screeching bird are heard, fooled the dogs and the officers tracking the dentist.

It is in this unforgiving terrain where authorities are looking for Brian Laundrie, the missing man linked to the disappearance of Gabby Petito, the North Port woman found dead in Wyoming.

Laundrie, 23, and Petito, 22, were a couple — one time engaged, later called off — who had journeyed across the country in a conversion van.

Laundrie returned to North Port alone in late August. He became a person of interest as investigators looked for Petito, whose parents had reported her missing Sept. 11. An autopsy is scheduled.


A search team Tuesday returned to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve. Investigators brought dogs, four-wheelers, every tool available to law enforcement.

Still, they must cover horizonless ground, said Debbie Blanco, the former Carlton Reserve land manager who knows that vast space “like the back of my hand,” she said Tuesday in describing what searchers face.

Along with eerie emptiness, the reserve and surrounding lands hold campgrounds, cabins, a house, even a barn and water pumps, plenty of places to hide and keep hydrated, if someone chose to do so, she said.

242301658_3046171869005499_2309170823629839209_n.jpg

North Port Police Department investigators are among those who are back at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near Venice on Tuesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie, 23, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. A body matching Petito’s description was found Sunday in Wyoming. Laundrie went missing, according to his parents, a week ago — but they didn’t report that until late Friday night.

Laundrie reportedly drove to an entrance of the Carlton Reserve last week, planning to hike, his parents Roberta and Chris Laundrie told authorities. It was the remote entrance that is closest to North Port, across the drainage canal from the city limits and the Myakkahatchee Creek Park the city operates.

The couple recovered his convertible Mustang the next day. A sticker was affixed to the car for violating rules on leaving vehicles overnight, according to police. The Laundries reported their son missing Friday at the Sarasota County managed parcel.

Blanco said it would be hard to locate Brian Laundrie in such a vast location.

Search for Brian Laundrie

Law enforcement in a side-by-side off-road vehicle head into the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near North Port on Saturday.

“Absolutely. There are more than 80,000 acres,” she said. “But it’s not like (they’re) wading up to their necks in swamps.”

The 25,000 acres of the Carlton Reserve actually abuts other wild lands, including the vast Myakka State Park to the north, the Walton Tract, the Orange Hammock property and others — all acquired over the years by different government and conservation entities in an attempt to give wildlife a link from the Myakka River into the west, all the way to the Peace River in the east.

Myakka Island Conservation Corridor.jpg

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has mapped out areas that have been preserved, and those that are targets for conservation. The green and yellow areas represent those already publicly-owned properties.

Florida Wildlife Commission, FBI, Sarasota County, North Port and K-9 teams had run a weekend ground and aerial search that hadn’t yielded answers in the hunt for Laundrie, a North Port police spokesperson said.

“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waste deep in water in many areas,” Josh Taylor said.

Those with tips can call 800-CALL FBI, or check online at tips.fbi.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments