As I look back, the end of the 20-teens — as one of my editors phrased it — was a very colorful and interesting time.
Having not been to the beach to photograph a sunset in practically the whole year, I decided that I’d combine that, with the absolute pleasure of attending the Venice Drum Circle.
The Venice Drum Circle usually hosts its sunset celebrations on Sunday nights at Venice Beach. Because it was the last sunset of 2019, they held one on Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, as well.
Walking up to the beach, you hear the drums before you can see the drummers. For those who have never attended the Venice Drum Circle on Sunday nights, you will be in for a treat.
Bring a chair, if you want to be comfortable. Bring whatever you want, with the exception of your pups.
Attendees have been known to bring small tables, and set them up for snacks and beverages, as they listen to the rhythmic beating of the drums. Along with that, one gets to watch the colorful and entertaining activities that go on in the center of the circle, to which anyone is welcome.
There are belly dancers, done up in traditional colorful garb. Some with butterfly wings, some with colorful fans that have flowing, brightly colored silks attached, to flutter in the breeze as the women dance about.
Children also participate in the fun, as well as some of those who twirl hula hoops around more than just their waists, amazing the crowd with their dexterous handling of two at a time.
As the sun begins it’s slow decent into the Gulf of Mexico, creating a sky full of amazing color, Mic McManus, Venice’s Shaman, has been known to salute the setting sun with the distinctive sound he creates, by blowing on a conch shell.
The drumming rhythm escalates, and most turn, giving their full attention to the sun, as it slips beneath the horizon ... which is then, generally accompanied by the cheers and applause of onlookers.
The visual treats get even better once the sun has set, and darkness falls. The children and adults in the circle, having been twirling their hula hoops, now have them lit up, creating a whole different colorful and pleasurable view.
The rhythm of the drums continues, as the hoops are twirled, colors flashing and blurring. Those in the circle continue to dance and celebrate Mother Nature, friendship and simple good times.
If you haven’t been, may I suggest you give it a try some Sunday night. I’d also suggest arriving about two hours before sunset, and staying until whenever.
It’s definitely a worthwhile experience.
