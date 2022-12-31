Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI A Life

FILE — Pope Benedict XVI waves from his pope mobile as it rains, after the traditional prayer to celebrate the Immaculate Conception, in Rome, on Dec. 8, 2009. When Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI and was thrust into the footsteps of his beloved and charismatic predecessor, he said he felt a guillotine had come down on him. The Vatican announced Saturday Dec. 31, 2022 that Benedict, the former Joseph Ratzinger, had died at age 95.

 Pier Paolo Cito — staff, AP

VENICE — Bishop Frank J. Dewane of the Diocese of Venice, knew and spoke with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, both before and after the late pontiff became pope in 2005.

Bishop Frank Dewane.jpg

Dewane

In fact, it was Pope Benedict who named Dewane as Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in 2006, and later named him Bishop of the Diocese in 2007.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments