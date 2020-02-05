First comes the writing, then comes the publishing.
The annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival begins Friday, March 20, with a full day of classes and workshops for writers, followed on Saturday by the annual book fair, which offers a chance to meet authors of all genres and to purchase signed copies of their work.
This year the writers festival is offering a full-day event of writing and publishing panels, featuring experts in the writing and publishing business. A wine and cheese reception will cap off the day. The schedule of events is listed below.
The panels are designed for writers wishing to hone their craft and those eager to learn more about publishing. The festival committee has assembled an interesting day for all who attend.
Master class instructor and New York Times bestselling author David Hagberg died in September 2019.
Since the Venice Writers Festival inception, Hagberg had been a steadfast supporter and speaker. Infusing master classes with his own unique wit and expertise, Hagberg always drew a large crowd.
In his own words: “A human being is a complex piece of work. So, creating one for a novel is the key to whether a story works or just falls flat on its creative face. With a few little tricks, coming up with complex, many faceted characters is relatively easy and fun. In addition, keeping the plot moving along is even easier — you merely have to let your characters take over the story and drive it!”
Help us eulogize Hagberg by bringing your memories of his generosity, advice and talent to the wine and cheese reception concluding the day’s events. Registrants are invited to join the panelists at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the library. Register for the day at venicewritersfestival@gmail.com. Parking is free at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library. Covered bicycle parking and electric car charging stations are also available.
March 20 itinerary
10:30-11:30 a.m. —Writing about Family with Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, writer-in-residence at the Hermitage Artist Retreat.
11:30 a.m.-noon — Book signing, Alex Marzano-Lesnevich
Noon -1:30 p.m. — lunch on your own at any of the fine Venice island restaurants.
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.- Raising a Writer: A Conversation with a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Her Author-Mom, Clarissa Thomasson. Thomasson and daughter Lane DeGregory will start promptly at 1:30 p.m. Thomasson (saltmarshpublications.com) and DeGregory will offer insights on raising readers, kids who write, write well and win awards. Maria Carrillo, deputy editor of the Tampa Bay Times, will moderate.
2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. —book signing, Clarissa Thomasson and Lane DeGregory
3 p.m.-4 p.m. — How to Turn Your Expertise into a Book, moderated by Venice High School teacher, Beth Donofrio. This is a new panel aimed at helping authorities in their fields become authors. Motivational Stories for Every Coach of Every Sport features authors Craig Faulkner, Ray Sinibaldi and Your Mind: An Owner’s Manual for a Better Life featuring author Chris Cortman.
4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.— book signing, Craig Faulkner, Ray Sinibaldi and Chris Cortman
4:30 -5:30 p.m. — So, You Wanna Write a Book? featuring the best minds in the business. Panelists will share insights on finding and maximizing literary representation, editing, publicizing, marketing and selling your book. Local author/journalist Kim Cool (historicvenicepress.com), “Shark Fin Soup” author Susan Klaus (susanklaus.com), literary agent Amanda Leuck (spencerhillassociates.com), and Venice Books-A-Million store manager Myra Turley (booksamillion.com) will be the panelists moderated by Literary Spa Editor Camille Cline.
5:30 p.m.-6 p.m. book signing, Kim Cool and Susan Klaus
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. — Wine-and-Cheese Reception, Tribute to Hagberg
All programs will be held in the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Community Room at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., in Venice.
March 21 — Venice Book Fair
Starting at 9 a.m., authors and vendors will share their stories, their books and other media and merchandise under colorful tents in the center of Blalock Park, 401 Pensacola Road, on the Island of Venice and adjacent to the Cultural Campus, which comprises the Venice Community Center, Venice Art Center, Venice Museum & Archives, and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
“At the Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival, you will be introduced to many new books and their authors,” said Andrew Britton, who helms the event. It is a great opportunity to chat with an author or vendor who can provide you with a wealth of information, as they are experts in their fields.”
More than 50 author-vendors are expected to participate in the fair. Come say hello to authors like Robert Coons, author of “Stolen Orchid,” a mystery, (ericmartellauthor.com); Terri Bechtold author of “For Infinity and Beyond,” (TerriPeelBechtold.com); Patricia Gleichauf, author of award-winning “Under the Sea” series (patriciagleichauf.com); Richard Ballo, author of Martin, a Mouse in Santa’s House (RichardBallo.com) and others.
Meet writers of every genre — from historical to science fiction — look forward to talking with bibliophiles too, including author Eric Martell and his “Pirates of the Asteroids” science fiction book (ericmartellauthor.com); Kip Koelsch, science fiction author of “Delphy’s Rising” (kipkoelschauthor.com); Joanne Hughson, author of Thane: Idlebury Series Book 2-Magic and Mayhem; (idleburybooks.com) and Brett Arquette’s science fiction boo, “Operation Hail Storm” (brett.arquette.us)
Nonfiction is well-represented and shoppers will carry home all sorts of books on topics ranging from “Ghost Stories of Fort Meyers” to “Circus Days in Sarasota and Venice” by Kim Cool, (historicvencicepress.com) to inspirational authors such as Gigi Langer with her “50 Ways to Worry Less” (gigilanger.com), Harriet Hunter with her “Miracles of Recovery” (harriethunter.org) and Robin Nutter selling her “Thirty Year Diet,” “The January of Me,” “Fat Girl” and “My FOPA” (facebook.com/RobinNutterAuthor). Kevin Mooney will be there with his “Turning Up the Light: Four Steps to Better Management” (leprechauninc.com) and many other talented authors will be on site to discuss their inspirations, research and process.
Nonprofit organizations, such as Venice Heritage, the Friends of Venice Public Library and Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, as well as several writing organizations, will be on hand to offer information. For a full list, see venicebookfair.com.
Free parking near Blalock Park is available at the Venice Community Center and Venice Museum & Archives.
Food trucks will provide sandwiches, snacks and drinks. Picnic tables will be available as well as portable rest rooms.
Proceeds from the Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival go to Venice Heritage, Inc. a 501©3 nonprofit that promotes Venice history and the John Nolen Venice Plan; and supports the city’s Department of Historical Resources, city-owned historic buildings (historic Triangle Inn, Lord-Higel House, and Laning Archives & Research Center), and the city’s 1926 Fire Engine “Old Betsy.”
For more information, visit VeniceBookFair.com.
