Habitat needs helpers
Skilled construction worker? Want to learn? Either way, Habitat needs you. Contact Christina McCauley for more information at 941-493-6606 ext. 227
Monday nights at Allegro BistroReniowned jazz singer Kitt Moran is at Allegro Bistro with Dominic Mancini on bass, Dane Hassan on drums and Mike Moran on piano, Mondays, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Allegro Bistro, 1740 E. Venice Ave., in Venice. Call 941-484-1889.
You could win a new golf cartSouth Venice Civic Association will raffle a new 4-seater golf cart for its 2020 fundraiser, its first such event.
This year, for the first time, the South Venice Civic Association is holding a raffle fund-raiser. The prize is a 2020 ICON 4-seater golf cart from Affordable Golf Cars of Venice. Tickets for the raffle are $50. Just 250 will be sold. The drawing will be held when all tickets are sold or at the SVCA’s July 4 Annual BBQ with Bandana — whichever comes first.
Tickets may be purchased at all SVCA meetings and events, at the office, by phone to 941-493-0006 or from any Board member. Tickets will be sold until gone but no later than July 4. For more information contact Linda Fisher at info@southvenicebeach.org.
March 14 – Pancake breakfast 8-10 a.m.
March 16 – Open meeting at 7 p.m. followed by dessert and coffee.
April 11 – Pancake breakfast with the Bunny
AprilL 20 – Open meeting at 7 p.m.
The SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice. Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Need tax help?AARP Foundation offers free federal tax preparation help. Sessions are scheduled at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. They are held Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Help also is available at Woodmere Park. It is offered 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. Help also is offered in the Bay House in the Bay Indies Mobile Home Community. Those sessions are Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
Bring photo IDs, Social Security cards and birth dates for all who are named on the return, a copy of last year’s return, forms W-2 and W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment accounts, total paid for day care and day care provider number, marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number and account numbers for direct deposit of refund.
Both spouses must be present to sign returns.
Check out Venetian Harmony ChorusVenetian Harmony Chorus invites women who enjoy singing to visit a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at 2390 Seabrook Ave., in Venice. For more information, call 941-480-1480.
