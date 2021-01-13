VENICE — Venice Buggies is providing comfortable powered transportation in the area.
Launching their services is due entirely to the interest of admiring passersby as they drove their “buggy” golf cart around Venice, Bonny Childs said.
Adapted for use on public roads, the buggy title is more appropriate for golf carts, she said.
With her husband, Chip, and friends, Scott and Pam Sanders, they have set up a rental service operating legal street vehicles, LSV’s golf carts.
“We offer beach gear for rent, chairs, ice chests, swim toys, and as many bungee cords as needed to pack up and go,” Bonny Childs said. “Buggies have space for storage of clothes, beach bags and renters can strap on beach chairs.”
Supplying six and four passengers, LSV’s for use on roads to a maximum speed of 35 mph.
Added safety features meeting Florida State DMV requirements are seatbelts, windshield wipers, brake, headlights, turn signals, reflectors, side mirrors, registration and license plate.
Powered by an electric 48-volt power-train battery LSV’s have a maximum speed of 25 mph. Each buggy has a dashboard charge level indicator and a power cord fitting a standard outlet for recharging. Range depends on the number of passengers and other items carried.
On average flat ground, a four-person LSV can cover 20 plus miles before re-charging.
For use within a subdivision or gated community, non-LSV four-passenger carts are available. Venice Buggies service includes Englewood, Nokomis, North Port, Osprey, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Venice and Wellen Park.
They offer flexible delivery and pick-up customers so they can focus on enjoying their vacation.
Minimum rental is three days. They offer five days, seven days and monthly rentals as well.
Renting requires a qualified driver 21 years and older with a current license and standard motor vehicle insurance who signs a disclaimer when hiring. Tuition on driving the buggies provided by the delivery driver.
Offering easy parking when beaches get busy, buggy cart parking is usually quick to find so families can get to the sand and enjoy fun faster. Some beaches even have designated cart spots.
Venice Buggies is opened 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Its phone number is 941-822-2147.
